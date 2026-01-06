 BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BJP Seeks Support Of UP Leaders, Including Aparna Yadav & Ravi Kishan, For Poll Campaign
The Mumbai BJP has requested senior leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including Aparna Yadav and MP Ravi Kishan, to support the campaign for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections on January 15, 2026. The party aims to energize outreach, especially among Hindi-speaking voters, to strengthen its position in Mumbai’s high-stakes civic polls.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
article-image
BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BJP Seeks Support Of UP Leaders, Including Aparna Yadav & Ravi Kishan, For Poll Campaign | File Pics

Lucknow: The Mumbai unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has sought the support of senior party leaders from Uttar Pradesh, including Aparna Yadav and Bhojpuri film actor and singer Ravi Kishan, to campaign for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15, 2026.

Aparna is the vice-president of State Women Commission, UP while Ravi Kishan is MP from Gorakhpur.

In a letter addressed to the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh president and organisation secretary, Mumbai BJP president Amit Satam said the party required the guidance and active involvement of experienced leaders to ensure the smooth conduct and organisational success of the civic polls.

The letter requested that senior leaders and office bearers from Uttar Pradesh be deputed to Mumbai for election campaigning, subject to their availability. 

Apart from Aparna Yadav and Ravi Kishan, the list includes Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirahua, Surendra Chaursia, Manish Kumar Jaiswal, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, Avadhesh Singh, Ramesh Mishra, Chhoturam and Ramesh Jaiswal.

The Mumbai BJP believes that the presence of prominent leaders and popular faces from Uttar Pradesh will help energise the campaign and strengthen outreach among voters, particularly the large Hindi speaking population in the city.

The BMC election is seen as a high stakes contest for the BJP as it looks to expand its footprint in Mumbai’s civic politics. The previous BMC term ended in February 2022, after which the civic body was run by administrators due to legal disputes over ward formation and reservation for Other Backwards Classes (OBCs).

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election, is an election of members to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation which governs Greater Mumbai, the 2nd largest metropolis in India. The election will take place on January 15 and the counting will take place the next day.

