Mumbai: Thousands Of Devotees Flock To Siddhivinayak Temple On 1st Angarka Sankashti Chaturthi Of 2026; Video |

Mumbai: Mumbai’s iconic Siddhivinayak Temple witnessed an overwhelming rush of devotees on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, as the city observed the first Angaraka Sankashti Chaturthi of the new year. From the early morning hours, thousands of devotees queued up outside the revered shrine, seeking the blessings of Lord Ganesha on this highly auspicious occasion.

Angaraka Sankashti Chaturthi, which falls on a Tuesday, is considered one of the most significant days for Lord Ganesha devotees. Speaking about the fervour, a devotee at the temple said that this was the first Angaraka celebration of 2026, arriving in the very first week of the year after a long wait. “There is a massive crowd today. Devotees have lined up in large numbers to have darshan of Bappa. All arrangements have been made with great enthusiasm,” the devotee added.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the occasion of Angaraka Sankashti Chaturthi, a devotee says, "Today marks the first Angaraka festival of the new year, arriving in the first week of 2026. After a year-long wait, there is a huge crowd at the Angaraka celebration. Devotees have lined up in… pic.twitter.com/t71CSIBy7h — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2026

Siddhivinayak To Stay Closed For 5 Days

Amid the festive atmosphere, the Siddhivinayak Temple Trust also announced that the temple will remain closed for five consecutive days, from January 7 to January 11, for devotees. The decision has been taken to facilitate important traditional and religious rituals carried out annually at the shrine.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the temple administration, the closure is necessary to perform the customary sindoor lepan (vermillion application) ceremony on the main idol, along with other essential religious rites. A statement issued by the Siddhivinayak Ganpati Temple Trust clarified that the advance announcement was made to minimise inconvenience to the millions of devotees who visit the temple from across the country and abroad.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

During the five-day closure period, devotees will not be allowed to have darshan of the original idol in the sanctum sanctorum. However, arrangements have been made to ensure that devotees can offer prayers to a replica idol during this time. Temple Executive Officer Veena Patil appealed to devotees to cooperate with the administration and respect the religious traditions associated with the rituals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Siddhivinayak Temple, one of Mumbai’s most prominent Hindu pilgrimage sites, was established on November 19, 1801, by Laxman Vithu and Deubai Patil. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the richest temples in Mumbai and attracts lakhs of devotees daily. The annual sindoor lepan ritual traditionally draws even larger crowds, making temporary closure a long-followed practice to ensure the smooth conduct of ceremonies.

Following the completion of the rituals, the temple will reopen for devotees on Monday, January 12, 2026. As per the temple trust, purification rites, naivedya and aarti will be performed in the morning, after which regular darshan from the sanctum will resume sharply at 1 pm. Devotees have been urged to take note of the schedule and plan their visits accordingly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/