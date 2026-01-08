Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Education Body Releases Children’s Manifesto Highlighting Crisis In BMC Schools Ahead Of Polls

Mumbai Civic Elections: Schoolchildren and education activists release a children’s manifesto highlighting issues in BMC-run schools | Representational Image

Mumbai, Jan 07: Ahead of the election, MahaMumbai Shikshan Sanstha Sangathan (MMSSS) released a children’s manifesto that highlighted the issues plaguing civic schools, which have led to their decline.

Education stakeholders lacked platform for five years

As elections are being held after almost five years, stakeholders in education did not have an adequate platform to raise their concerns. The manifesto brought clarity on the requirements of the education community to keep civic schools up and running.

13-point manifesto reflects children’s voices

The 13-point exhaustive manifesto covered all aspects, from policy changes to administrative reforms needed in the system, and included children’s voices, who raised their concerns without hesitation.

Students list basic infrastructure and safety concerns

Students studying in civic schools gathered at Mankhurd with Jan Jagruti Manch, a social organisation working for the betterment of education, to urge authorities to provide clean drinking water, better sanitation on school premises, a cap on rising school fees, and the availability of proper educational material.

“We complied with the requirements of the students and created a children’s manifesto,” said Sadanand Raorane, president of MMSSS. Children spoke of broken school benches, overcrowded classrooms, a shortage of teachers, a lack of a conducive environment for studies, problems with transport, and inadequate safety within school premises.

Opposition to external private agencies in PPP schools

The MMSSS manifesto also put forth demands to keep BMC schools functioning. It demanded that schools allotted under public-private partnerships should not be handed over to external private agencies.

“Once the schools are under external agencies, commercial exploitation begins, and students who cannot afford them are left to suffer,” said Raorane.

Instead, experienced and quality Marathi educational institutions should be allotted land or buildings on lease at concessional rates, with priority given to economically weaker sections.

Call for qualified teachers and counsellors

The manifesto stated that, in accordance with National Education Policy (NEP) guidelines, the government should ensure the availability of qualified teachers for subjects such as arts, sports, music, and computer education in all schools.

It also called for the mandatory appointment and approval of a qualified counsellor in every school, keeping in view the academic, emotional, and psychological needs of students.

Relief sought for minority schools

For minority schools, the manifesto sought relaxation in paperwork, citing a lack of adequate staff and the burden of annual reviews.

“The repeated and mandatory review process imposed on minority-status schools should be abolished. Such institutions should be protected from unnecessary administrative scrutiny, excessive documentation, and avoidable compliance requirements,” the manifesto stated.

Demand to withdraw rent escalation

The annual 10 per cent rent escalation imposed on private Marathi and regional-medium schools operating in BMC school buildings should be immediately withdrawn.

“These schools have minimal fees and few students, and coping with the annual hike adds to the financial burden,” said Raorane.

Appeal for tax concessions

The manifesto also demanded tax concessions and financial relief for schools.

“The electricity, water, and all other local taxes for aided and private schools functioning within municipal limits should be levied at domestic rates. Property tax should be fully waived for all schools operating within municipal corporation areas,” it stated.

Hope for renewed focus on education

“If the administration focuses on schools and prioritises the provision of basic facilities, issues will begin to resolve. In the last five years, there has been no improvement, but we hope that after the elections there will be a full-fledged focus on education,” said Rao.

