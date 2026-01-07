BMC Elections 2026: BJP, Shiv Sena UBT Workers Clash At Mumbai's Chandivali During Campaigning; Video Viral

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up for the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, a video capturing a violent clash between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) workers in Chandivali’s Sangharsh Nagar (L Ward 157) is going viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video, shared by the Chandivali Citizens Welfare Association (CCWA), shows party workers from both sides engaging in a scuffle, however, the exact cause of the fight is not known yet.

Meanwhile, this is also not the first incident from Chandivali to draw online attention. Earlier, a video of a female dancer performing on the song ‘Laila Main Laila’ during an election campaign event went viral. The performance took place on a stage in front of the idols of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Ambedkar, with a banner indicating the event was organised by a candidate named Asha Ishwar Tayde. On the video, CCWA criticised the performance, saying that while they released a 24-point manifesto focusing on local issues, however, on the other hand, the candidate chose an “item song” to attract attention.

Issues faced by residents of Chandivali

Meanwhile, these incidents also come at a time when residents of Chandivali have been facing longstanding civic problems. During a recent joint town hall organised by CCWA and The Free Press Journal, residents from Chandivali, Powai, and neighbouring localities in L Ward had raised concerns ranging from poor road connectivity, growing garbage heaps, illegal hoardings, and encroachment by hawkers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/