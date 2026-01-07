Mumbai Civic Polls 2026: Activist Anil Galgali Flags Delay In Publishing Voter Lists For All 227 BMC Wards, Seeks Immediate Action

Activist Anil Galgali raises concerns over delay in publishing final voter lists ahead of BMC elections | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 06: With just eight days left for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, the voter lists for 227 wards are yet to be published, raising serious questions about the democratic process. Noted activist Anil Galgali has demanded immediate action from the Election Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner.

Activist flags violation of voters’ rights

In a press release, Galgali raised serious concerns over the failure to publish the final voter list.

“The non-publication of the final voter list is not merely an administrative lapse but a direct violation of voters’ constitutional and democratic rights,” the activist noted.

Voter list key to fair elections

Galgali pointed out that the voter list is the backbone of a free, fair and transparent electoral process. Delays in releasing the final list deny voters the opportunity to verify their names, strip them of the right to correct errors in their details, increase the risk of bogus, duplicate or ineligible entries, and erode public trust in the electoral system, he added.

Questions raised over accountability

Galgali questioned the authorities, asking who is responsible for the delay and why statutory timelines were not followed by the election machinery and civic administration.

Demands for immediate corrective action

Galgali demanded the immediate publication of the final voter list for all 227 wards on the official website and a written and public explanation for the delay.

He also sought administrative action against officials responsible for the lapse and the announcement of time-bound corrective measures to prevent a recurrence in future elections.

Call for transparency and accountability

Emphasising that timely disclosure of the voter list is a constitutional obligation, Galgali urged the Election Commission and the BMC to act immediately and ensure transparency, accountability and credibility in the electoral process.

