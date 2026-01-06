 BMC Elections 2026: Youngest Candidate Raynel Fernandes Challenges Veterans In Mahim Ward 190
BMC Elections 2026: Youngest Candidate Raynel Fernandes Challenges Veterans In Mahim Ward 190

Raynel Fernandes, a 21-year-old independent candidate, is contesting the BMC elections from Mahim’s Ward 190, taking on BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT) rivals. Claiming to be Mumbai’s youngest municipal poll candidate, Fernandes says his grassroots connect, youth appeal and focus on civic issues like garbage clearance and footpaths give him an edge over established parties.

Manoj RamakrishnanUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
article-image
Youngest Candidate Raynel Fernandes Challenges Veterans In Mahim Ward 190

Mumbai: The youngest candidate from Mumbai for the municipal elections, 21-year-old independent contestant Raynel Fernandes, is taking on well-established rivals in ward number 190, Mahim. Despite fighting candidates from leading political parties, Fernandes believes his promise of grassroots work and his youth give him an advantage his rivals cannot match.

Facing BJP, Sena (UBT) Rivals

Fernandes will be challenging Sheetal Gambhir of the BJP and Vaishali Patankar of Shiv Sena (UBT). Having reached the legal age to contest elections only a few months ago, Fernandes acknowledged he is pitted against candidates backed by significant party might. However, he maintained that his grassroots connection, fresh vision, and growing support among first-time voters, minorities, and residents seeking change provide him with a distinct edge.

Strong Support From Christian Community

His candidature has generated significant interest within the Christian community. Before setting out for electioneering, Fernandes received blessings from Father Hendrick Itur, a priest at Our Lady of Victories Church. Fittingly, Fernandes has selected the ‘candle’—an important object of worship in the Christian faith—as his election symbol.

article-image

Promises Focused On Civic Issues

However, Fernandes clarified that he is seeking votes from all communities within the ward. "I have observed that the area's footpaths are dirty and garbage is not picked up regularly. The local corporator is hardly seen when residents have issues that need attention. There have been tree falls and fires. I can get this work done," said Fernandes, a recent graduate of Wilson College.

Possibly Youngest BMC Election Candidate

According to local residents, Fernandes could be the youngest person ever to contest the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, though this could not be independently verified.

Christian Candidates Make Political Presence

His father, Agnelo Fernandes, noted that the Christian community has made a significant political mark this year by fielding 14 candidates across Mumbai, representing various political parties as well as independent platforms.

Local Buzz Calls Him Dark Horse

Local observers suggest that Fernandes could emerge as the "dark horse" of the contest. "His youth gives him strong momentum despite contesting against major political parties. With rising public enthusiasm and increasing visibility on the ground, Raynel Fernandes is being seen as a serious contender, potentially capable of delivering a surprise result in Mahim Ward 190," said one resident.

