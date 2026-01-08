 Mumbai News: Shivaji Park Police Nab Key Suspect Behind Cross-Border Counterfeit Currency Smuggling From Bangladesh
Shivaji Park police arrested Josna Bibi (49), a key supplier in a cross-border counterfeit currency racket, near Sahibganj, Jharkhand. She allegedly circulated Rs12–14 lakh in fake notes smuggled from Bangladesh. The arrest follows that of Amruddin Sheikh, who admitted distributing counterfeit Rs500 notes.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Thursday, January 08, 2026, 02:59 AM IST
article-image
The Shivaji Park police have arrested a key accused involved in the smuggling and circulation of high-quality counterfeit currency from Bangladesh. | Sourced

Mumbai: The Shivaji Park police have arrested a key accused involved in the smuggling and circulation of high-quality counterfeit currency from Bangladesh. The accused, identified as Josna Bibi alias Josna Serajul Sheikh, 49, was apprehended near the Bangladesh border in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand with the assistance of local Radhanagar police.

Accused linked to circulation of lakhs of fake currency across India

According to police officials, Josna Bibi has been actively involved in the illegal counterfeit currency trade for the past two years. Police suspect that she has circulated fake Indian currency notes worth approximately Rs12 to Rs14 lakh across different parts of India.

The arrest follows a major breakthrough last week when Shivaji Park police nabbed Amruddin Sheikh, 61, near Dadar railway station in Mumbai. During the operation, police seized counterfeit Rs500 notes amounting to Rs72,000 from his possession. Preliminary investigations revealed that the seized notes were of extremely high quality, raising strong suspicions that they were smuggled into India from Bangladesh.

During interrogation, Amruddin Sheikh allegedly admitted to distributing large quantities of fake currency in the market. Police are now tracing where and through which channels the counterfeit notes were circulated.

Josna Bibi identified as a key supplier in the racket

Further questioning led investigators to Josna Bibi’s role as a key supplier in the racket. Police revealed that she would supply counterfeit currency worth Rs1 lakh in exchange for Rs60,000 in genuine Indian currency.

Police believe that Josna Bibi played a crucial role in the cross-border counterfeit network. Police are continuing their investigation to identify other links in the racket and to dismantle the entire network involved in the smuggling and circulation of fake currency.

