 Thane Crime: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man, Recover 71.2 gm Of Mephedrone Worth ₹14.24 Lakh
Police in Thane, Maharashtra, arrested 23-year-old Aman Tamin Gadkari after seizing 71.2 gm of mephedrone, a banned synthetic drug, valued at Rs 14.24 lakh. The arrest followed a targeted interception in Kausa locality, where Gadkari was found carrying the drug for sale. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, January 07, 2026, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Thane Crime: Police Arrest 23-Year-Old Man, Recover 71.2 gm Of Mephedrone Worth ₹14.24 Lakh | File Pic (Representational Image)

Thane: Police have seized mephedrone valued at Rs 14.24 lakh and arrested a man in this connection in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said on Wednesday.

Based on specific information, the police intercepted the man, identified as Aman Tamin Gadkari (23), in the Kausa locality in the early hours of Tuesday and recovered 71.2 gm of mephedrone (MD), a banned synthetic drug, from his possession, senior police inspector Vijay Kumar Deshmukh said.

The accused, a resident of Mumbra, was carrying the contraband with the intention of selling it in the area, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the police added.

