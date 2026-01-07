Mumbai: 25-Year-Old Woman Who Cut Lover's Private Parts Over Marriage Refusal Arrested At Kurla Railway Station | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Vakola police have arrested a 25-year-old woman for allegedly mutilating her lover’s private parts with a knife after he refused to marry her. The accused was arrested on Monday at Kurla railway station after she returned to Mumbai from Ghaziabad, where she had fled following the incident.

The police have added the charge of attempt to murder to the case. The court remanded her to judicial custody. An FIR was registered against the accused, Kanchan Mahto on January 1.

About The Case

As per the complaint, the victim, Joginder Mahto, 44, a resident of Santacruz East, works as a cab driver. He is married and has two sons aged 10 and 14. Kanchan is also married and has two sons aged seven and five.

She lives in Santacruz East and works as a domestic help, while her husband is an autorickshaw driver. The police said the two were in a relationship and Kanchan is the sisterin-law of Joginder’s sister. The complaint states that Kanchan had been pressuring Joginder to marry her, leading to frequent disputes at his home. Disturbed by the situation, Joginder reportedly went to his native place in Bihar in November 2025.

However, the woman continued to call him, allegedly threatening him with dire consequences if he refused to return and marry her. Joginder returned to Mumbai on December 19 but avoided meeting her, trying to convince her that both of them were already married and had children. On January 1, at 1.30am, Kanchan allegedly contacted Joginder and told him she had brought New Year sweets, asking him to visit her residence.

When he arrived, her children were asleep. She then allegedly attacked him with a sharp knife. Joginder managed to escape and alerted his elder son. With the help of neighbours, he was rushed to a hospital, where doctors advised surgery.

