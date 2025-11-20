 Navi Mumbai News: Leopard Sighting Sparks Fear In Kharghar Hills; Forest Officials Step Up Patrolling And Inspection | VIDEO
Patrolling at Kharghar hills increased after Adivasi villagers from Chafewadi on Kharghar hill reported a leopard sighting to the Forest Department. Fear has spread across the tribal hamlets after residents spotted the big cat near Chafewadi pada, prompting demands for concrete action to trap and relocate the animal.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 05:53 PM IST
article-image
Forest department increases patrolling in Kharghar hills after villagers report fresh leopard sighting | FPJ

Navi Mumbai, Nov 20: Patrolling at Kharghar hills increased after Adivasi villagers from Chafewadi on Kharghar hill reported a leopard sighting to the Forest Department. Fear has spread across the tribal hamlets after residents spotted the big cat near Chafewadi pada, prompting demands for concrete action to trap and relocate the animal.

Similar Sighting Reported Four Months Ago

According to locals, a similar sighting had occurred around four months ago when a leopard was seen crossing from Chafewadi towards Phanaswadi. Acting on complaints, forest officials had then installed CCTV cameras and searched for pugmarks in marshy patches, but no evidence was found.

However, villagers said that on Tuesday evening too, a leopard was again seen near the settlement, heightening panic in both Chafewadi and Phanaswadi padas.

Fresh Inspections and Precautions Initiated

Forest officials had earlier conducted patrolling on the hill after initial reports of leopard presence, but the animal could not be traced. Authorities have now assured fresh inspections and necessary precautions.

“Forest staff will carry out a detailed inspection in the pada and appropriate measures will be taken,” said Gajanan Panpatte, Range Forest Officer, Panvel Forest Division, adding, "The cameras have been reinstalled and the patrolling too has been increased ever since the villagers reported us about the sighting. We have not found any evidence of the presence yet."

Also Watch:

Viral Video Not from Kharghar, Clarifies Forest Department

Meanwhile, a video of leopard has been going viral claiming to be that from Kharghar hill which RFO Panpatte has denied to be from the hill.

