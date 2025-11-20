Nerul Shivaji Maharaj Memorial Inauguration Delayed; MNS Accuses BJP–Shiv Sena Leaders Of Obstruction

MNS leader Amit Thackeray visited the site three days ago and performed an impromptu inauguration. |

The political row over the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj memorial in Nerul, Sector-1, has intensified, with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alleging that the inauguration has been deliberately stalled due to interference from BJP and Shiv Sena leaders.

Although construction of the memorial was completed several months ago, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has not conducted an official inauguration. Frustrated with the delay, MNS leader Amit Thackeray visited the site three days ago and performed an impromptu inauguration. Following the act, police registered a case against Thackeray and 70 MNS workers.

In a fresh twist, the memorial was covered and sealed by the civic administration within 24 hours of the MNS event. Adding to the controversy, MNS Deputy City President Savinay Mhatre has accused some BJP workers of breaking the fuse connected to the memorial’s lighting system, plunging the site into darkness.

MNS leaders said the BJP and Shiv Sena were attempting to claim credit for the memorial’s inauguration. “By keeping the statue covered, they have effectively confined Maharaj,” Mhatre alleged, condemning what he called political one-upmanship.

The party has demanded that NMMC immediately inaugurate the memorial and questioned whom the administration is waiting for. Mhatre warned that if the delay continues, Shiv devotees and MNS workers will once again proceed with their own inauguration.

