Mumbai Cyber Fraud: Retired Railway Engineer Duped Of ₹26 Lakh By Online Scamster Over 'Life Certificate Update'

Mumbai: An 81-year-old retired Northern Railway junior engineer from Mumbai Central was cheated of nearly Rs 26 lakh after a cyber fraudster impersonating a bank representative manipulated him through a video call.

Details On The Scam

According to officials, the elderly victim received a phone call on November 12 from a man claiming to be from his bank. Within minutes, the caller shifted to a video call, an increasingly common tactic used to build credibility and falsely informed him that his life certificate had been cancelled, a claim that alarmed the retired engineer who depends on pension formalities. Under the guise of verification, the fraudster attempted to extract his debit card details and PIN. Sensing something off, the senior citizen refused to share the information and switched off his phone.

However, when he turned the phone back on after an hour, a series of bank messages revealed the damage: the fraudster had already initiated eight online transactions, siphoning off close to Rs 26 lakh into multiple accounts. The victim immediately contacted the cyber helpline and filed a complaint.

74-Year-Old Doctor Loses ₹7.17 Crore In 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam

In a similar but more elaborate scam, a 74-year-old doctor from Ahilyanagar lost an astonishing Rs 7.17 crore in what police describe as a 'digital arrest' operation, one of the most sophisticated cyber fraud trends sweeping the country.

The ordeal began on September 7 when the doctor received a call from someone posing as a TRAI official, claiming his phone number was linked to a money-laundering case. A second impersonator, pretending to be a police officer, sent a fabricated arrest warrant.

To make it appear genuine, the scammers staged a fake online courtroom featuring individuals dressed as a judge, court staff and police personnel on a video call. Convinced he was under digital arrest, the doctor was coerced into revealing his financial details.

Over several weeks, the fraudsters manipulated him into transferring Rs 7.17 crore through multiple transactions. Only after further monetary demands did he realise he had been duped and approached the cybercrime police, submitting call logs and account details.

