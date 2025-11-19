Mumbai: 74-Year-Old Doctor Loses ₹7.17 Crore In Elaborate 'Digital Arrest' Cyber Scam | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A 74-year-old doctor from Ahilyanagar became the victim of cyber fraud, losing Rs 7.17 crore in a “digital arrest” scam that even featured a fake online courtroom.

About The Case

According to police, the ordeal began on September 7 when the elderly doctor received a call from a person claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller alleged that the doctor’s mobile number was linked to a money-laundering case registered in Mumbai. Soon after, another person, posing as a police officer, spoke to the victim and sent a fabricated arrest warrant.

The scammers informed him that, considering his age, he would be placed under “digital arrest” instead of physical custody and that his case would be heard in an online court. To make the fraud appear genuine, the fraudsters set up a virtual courtroom on a video call. Scammers dressed as a judge, a court clerk, and police officials appeared on screen. The doctor was forced to disclose his investment and property details “for verification”.

Over the next few weeks, the fraudsters coerced him into transferring Rs 7.17 crore in multiple transactions to various bank accounts controlled by them. The victim realised he had been cheated only when the demands for more money continued. He immediately approached the cybercrime police and lodged a complaint, providing call records, the scammers’ contact numbers and beneficiary account details.

