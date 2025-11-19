 Mumbai: Differently-Abled Passengers To Receive 25% Fare Concession On Metro Line 3 From Nov 23
Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), Mumbai’s first fully underground metro, will offer a 25% fare concession for differently-abled passengers starting 23 November. The discount, currently in the final testing phase, aims to promote inclusive mobility and make public transport more affordable. The line features accessible, air-conditioned stations and advanced driverless technology.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Differently-Abled Passengers To Receive 25% Fare Concession On Metro Line 3 From Nov 23 | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Differently‑abled passengers will be able to get a 25% concession on Mumbai Metro Line 3 starting 23 November. “The 25 % concession announced earlier for passengers with disabilities is currently in its final testing phase, with technical integration work progressing as planned,” said an official.

“Once the testing is complete, the concession will be activated on Sunday, 23 November, across the system. This move aims to provide a more inclusive transit experience for all passengers, including those with disabilities,” he added.

article-image

Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, is Mumbai’s first fully underground metro, stretching from Aarey to Cuffe Parade. The line is designed to be fully accessible, with air‐conditioned stations and driverless‐train‐ready technology.

The concession is part of Mumbai Metro’s efforts to promote inclusive mobility and make public transport more affordable for differently‐abled passengers.

