‘If Not Maharashtra, Then Whose Is Mumbai?’ Ask Opposition Leaders After Annamalai Comment Ahead Of BMC Polls 2026 |

A remark by former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has triggered a political storm in Mumbai, with the Opposition accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party of questioning the city’s place in Maharashtra ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15.

Comment during campaign draws ire

Campaigning in Mumbai’s western suburbs, Annamalai said, “Bombay is not a city of Maharashtra. It is an international city.” Though made while stressing governance and development, the statement quickly became a flashpoint, drawing sharp reactions from Opposition leaders who said it struck at the city’s identity.

Raut questions BJP’s silence

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the remark reflected what he described as the BJP’s long-standing view. “We have been saying this from the beginning…the BJP does not consider Mumbai a city of the state. It has been their design to break Mumbai from Maharashtra,” he said.

Raut also questioned the silence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Calling Annamalai’s comment a “tight slap” on Shinde, he asked why no action had been taken and demanded that charges be filed against Annamalai. “If Shiv Sena were truly standing for Maharashtra, this insult would not have been tolerated,” he said.

Focus on Tamil-speaking wards

Annamalai was in Mumbai to campaign for BJP councillors in wards with a sizeable Tamil-speaking population. Over Friday and Saturday, he addressed voters in wards 35, 47 and 19 in Malad West and Charkop.

Speaking to the media, he underlined the importance of the BMC polls and highlighted the development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Fadnavis in Maharashtra. Referring to the civic body’s finances, he said Mumbai’s budget stood at ₹75,000 crore, far higher than Chennai or Bengaluru, and required strong administrative leadership.

Opposition flags Marathi pride

The Shiv Sena (UBT) used its social media handle to suggest that the BJP was deliberately creating a distinction between “Bombay” and “Mumbai”. Raut said he was “shocked” by Annamalai’s claim and asked pointedly, “If Mumbai does not belong to Maharashtra, then whose is it?”

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena leader Akhil Chitre said Mumbai’s name and identity were rooted in the struggle and sacrifices of Marathi people. Deliberately calling it “Bombay” and questioning its place in Maharashtra, he said, was a direct challenge to that legacy and risked fuelling tensions during elections.

Wider reactions within Sena (UBT)

Priyanka Chaturvedi dismissed Annamalai’s remarks, saying Mumbai was “proudly Maharashtra and happily global in outlook”. Shalini Thackeray warned that repeated comments by BJP leaders about Mumbai and Marathi people reflected a deeper mindset, urging voters to remain alert as the campaign intensifies.