Mumbai: MMR Public Survey Highlights Jobs, Housing, & Transport As Top Priorities For 2047 Vision

Mumbai: At a time when the central and state governments are devising a development roadmap under Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra by 2047, citizens of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are aspiring for an improved standard of living through various initiatives.

Details

An analysis of the digital survey, undertaken as part of public consultation while finalising the sustainable goals, reveals that the major thrust is on Ease of Living and Quality of Life. A total of 3.88 lakh responses were received for the survey conducted by the government. Pune topped the list with 30,121 responses, followed by Mumbai City (21,389) and Mumbai Suburban (20,189). The MMR, which covers Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, Thane and Raigad, shows key aspirations tied to job generation, addressing traffic congestion, road safety, affordable housing, pollution control and green spaces.

The analysis of public responses—divided into aspirations, recommendations and concerns— centres around these key points. Public views on Ease of Living covered digital citizen and business services (such as utility connections and land records), while Quality of Life covered affordable and reliable public transport and improved roads. Mumbai City: For Mumbai City, major concerns—accounting for almost 30% —were overcrowding, air and water pollution, and inequitable access to affordable housing. Of the recommendations received, 26% were about expanding Metro services and improving waste management.

Other crucial points raised included a lack of green spaces, deteriorating footpaths and traffic congestion. Mumbai Suburban: Citizens of Mumbai Suburban voiced concerns and recommendations focusing on efficient transport, the high cost of living and the lack of affordable rental housing, overburdened public infrastructure and inconsistent service delivery.

Many expressed concerns about delays and opacity in municipal approvals and grievance redressal, inequitable access to quality education and healthcare. Thane: From Thane, 12,945 responses were received, with the majority of concerns focusing on poor traffic management and increasing congestion, rising unemployment (especially among educated youth), inadequate housing, and delays and inefficiency in public service delivery. Raigad: Citizens from Raigad gave 3,165 responses, with key aspirations centred on upgrading coastal highway corridors and port connectivity to Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, and improving transparency and responsiveness in public service delivery.

Key concerns included traffic congestion, inadequate road maintenance and poor last-mile road connectivity. Rest of Maharashtra: Of the 3.88 lakh public responses received, 59,994 were categorised as ‘Not Clear’, referring to participants who did not indicate their district. The survey was designed to avoid collecting personally identifiable information.

