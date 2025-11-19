Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Cool, Smog-Filled Morning; AQI Remains In Unhealthy Range At 275 |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to a crisp, pleasantly cool morning on Wednesday, offering residents a brief but refreshing break from the city’s usual warm and humid conditions. Clear skies, gentle winds and early-morning temperatures hovering around the mild winter range provided an almost unexpected touch of seasonal comfort rarely felt in November.

The coolness was noticeable enough for many Mumbaikars to step out into a light chill, a welcome shift after weeks of sticky weather. However, this ideal start was dimmed by a thin but persistent layer of smog that settled over the skyline, softening visibility and reminding the city of its ongoing pollution challenge.

Today's Weather Update

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the day is expected to stay clear and moderately warm, with maximum temperatures likely to touch around 33°C. The pleasant pattern is set to continue overnight as well, with minimum temperatures expected to drop to nearly 18°C during late night and pre-dawn hours. While the weather brought some respite, the haze that lingered in several parts of Mumbai through the early hours muted what could have otherwise been a picture-perfect November morning.

This rise in pollution comes shortly after a spell of intense rainfall that had briefly washed the atmosphere clean. The downpour had flushed out suspended dust and particulate matter, leading to a short-lived phase of clear skies, crisp visibility and improved air quality. But as soon as the rains receded, pollutants once again began to accumulate rapidly. Without the natural cleansing effect of showers, Mumbai slipped back into deteriorating air conditions, undoing recent gains.

AQI Remains In Unhealthy Category

By Wednesday morning, the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) had surged to 275, placing it firmly in the ‘unhealthy’ category and marking a major jump from the moderate levels seen earlier in the month.

Several locations registered particularly alarming readings. The Wadala Truck Terminal recorded an AQI of 394, falling into the severe category and emerging as one of the city’s worst-affected spots. Deonar (329) and Malad (323) also clocked severe pollution levels, with Colaba (320) and Worli (318) close behind.

Suburban areas, though comparatively better, remained far from satisfactory. Kandivali East logged an AQI of 123, Borivali East 187, both in the poor bracket, while Mankhurd (197), Bhandup West (210) and Jogeshwari (220) recorded poor to unhealthy air, underscoring the widespread impact.

As per AQI standards, 0–50 is Good, 51–100 Moderate, 101–150 Poor, 151–200 Unhealthy, and anything above 200 qualifies as Severe or Hazardous.

