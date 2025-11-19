 Mumbai EOW Investigates Lilavati Hospital Trust Case; Five FIRs Registered For Alleged Fund Diversion
An EOW official told The Free Press Journal, “We are planning to call all the accused in the Lilavati case gradually. Nobody has been summoned till today. However, some have protection from summons based on High Court orders.”

Poonam AprajUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 02:40 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai EOW Investigates Lilavati Hospital Trust Case; Five FIRs Registered For Alleged Fund Diversion | Representational Image

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating five FIRs registered in connection with the Lilavati Hospital Trust, all related to alleged financial irregularities and fund diversion.

An EOW official told The Free Press Journal, “We are planning to call all the accused in the Lilavati case gradually. Nobody has been summoned till today. However, some have protection from summons based on High Court orders.”

Summons for Accused Pending

Sources reveal that the EOW is preparing to issue summons to all individuals named as accused across the FIRs. The inquiry is expected to include several former members associated with the trust.

The investigation focuses on suspicious financial transactions and alleged misappropriation of trust funds, with officials examining multiple layers of decision-making and fund movement within the organization.

Ongoing Inquiry

Authorities continue to probe the financial dealings of the Lilavati Hospital Trust to establish accountability and trace the flow of diverted funds.

