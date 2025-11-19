 Mumbai News: BMC Announces Auction Of Seven Properties Worth ₹63 Crores For Outstanding Property Tax
The BMC has announced the auction of seven properties worth over Rs. 63 crores for unpaid property tax, giving defaulters 21 days to settle dues. The properties include hotels, commercial buildings, and land parcels across Mumbai. This marks the first major auction drive in decades, as the city’s cumulative property tax dues soar to Rs. 22,000 crore.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:41 AM IST
The BMC has released a public announcement regarding the auction of seven properties valued at Rs. 63 crores. Property owners in default have a 21-day window to settle their dues; failure to pay will result in the properties being auctioned. Last month, the civic authorities had announced plans to auction properties worth Rs. 27 crores. However, four defaulters cleared their dues, delaying one online auction.

Second List of Properties Released

On Tuesday, the civic body announced the second list of properties designated for public auction under its ongoing tax recovery drive. The assets, which include oil mills, godowns, hotels, and land parcels, are primarily commercial establishments or individual holdings.

Properties Legally Cleared for Auction

A BMC official said, "The list was prepared following a detailed scrutiny process to confirm that all listed properties are legally free of litigation, ensuring a smooth and clear transfer of ownership upon sale." The seven property owners on this list collectively owe a principal amount of Rs. 30 crores, which rises to over Rs. 63 crores after penalties and interest.

Legal Backing for Auction

This action is being undertaken under Section 200(2) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation (MMC) Act, 1888, which governs the compulsory sale of properties for tax recovery. A senior civic official added, “We have observed that after receiving auction notices, defaulters often clear their dues. Our hope is that this will happen again without the need for actual auction.”

Details of Properties on Auction

The seven properties up for auction include Oil Mill with Godown and Office, Mazgaon – Rs. 1.41 crores, Land at Parel – Rs. 89 lakhs, Ceejay House, Worli – Rs. 1.68 crores, Shops and Office, Turner Road, Bandra West – Rs. 1.68 crores, Commercial Property, Malad East – Rs. 18.88 crores, Hotel Imperial Palace, Goregaon East – Rs. 34.55 crores, Residential Land, Dahisar East – Rs. 2.41 crores

Cumulative Tax Dues Soar

The city’s cumulative outstanding property tax has risen to Rs. 22,000 crore, including penalties accrued over the past 15 years, with some cases dating back to 2010. The last property auction by the BMC was conducted nearly four decades ago.

