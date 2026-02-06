Mumbai Train Update: Locals Between Goregaon & CSMT Halted For Next Three Months Due To Demolition Of Old Bandra-Khar Bridge |

Mumbai: In a major development affecting Mumbai’s suburban network, Harbour line services between Goregaon and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be suspended for nearly three months to facilitate the construction of the fifth and sixth railway lines on the Western Railway corridor. The move, aimed at accelerating infrastructure work between Mumbai Central and Borivali, is expected to inconvenience thousands of daily commuters.

According to a report by TV9 Marathi, the shutdown is necessary to demolish an old railway bridge located between Bandra and Khar stations and replace it with a new structure. The existing bridge poses a major obstacle to the expansion project, and its removal is considered crucial for laying the additional tracks.

As part of the plan, local train services between Goregaon and Bandra on the Harbour line will be completely halted for approximately 90 consecutive days. During this period, only limited services will operate between Bandra and CSMT. Commuters travelling from Goregaon and nearby stations will have to rely on alternative routes or modes of transport to reach Bandra and connect to the Central Railway network.

Railway authorities have estimated that nearly 3.6 lakh passengers use this corridor daily. With the suspension, around 88 Harbour line services between Goregaon and CSMT and 106 services between Bandra and CSMT are expected to be affected. Officials anticipate increased pressure on interchange points such as Andheri and Dadar, as passengers reroute their journeys through the Western and Central Railway main lines.

The project, estimated to cost around ₹965 crore, is part of a broader plan to increase track capacity and improve suburban operations. Once completed, the additional fifth and sixth lines are expected to allow better segregation of suburban and long-distance trains. This, in turn, is likely to reduce delays caused by express trains sharing tracks with locals.

Although the work was initially planned to take up to six months, the timeline has been compressed to three months in an effort to minimise prolonged inconvenience to passengers.

While commuters may face disruptions and longer travel times during the shutdown, authorities maintain that the project will significantly improve punctuality, frequency, and overall efficiency of the Western Railway network in the long run.

