Mumbai: Express Trains Barred From Central Railway Lines During Peak Hours To Ensure Timely Local Services

Mumbai: In a move set to bring relief to lakhs of daily commuters, Central Railway has introduced a key operational change aimed at safeguarding the punctuality of local train services during peak hours.

As per the latest directive, long-distance express trains will no longer be allowed to enter suburban railway corridors during the peak hours. Railway officials said the decision has been taken to ensure that local trains, the lifeline of Mumbai, operate strictly as per their scheduled timings without disruption caused by the movement of express services.

Until now, the overlap between express and suburban services during peak hours often led to congestion on tracks, resulting in delays to local trains. With the new arrangement in place, the Central Railway expects smoother operations on suburban lines, particularly during the high-density morning commute.

Under the revised system, long-distance express trains will be regulated at designated gateway stations on the city’s outskirts, including Titwala and Asangaon. These stations will serve as halting points during peak hours, preventing express services from entering heavily trafficked suburban sections.

Railway officials said the measure is part of a broader effort to optimise suburban rail operations and improve reliability for daily commuters. By prioritising local train movement during peak hours, the railways aim to ease congestion, reduce delays, and offer a more predictable travel experience.

For Mumbai’s vast working population, which depends heavily on local trains to reach offices, colleges, and workplaces, the decision is expected to translate into shorter waiting times, better punctuality, and less crowding caused by operational bottlenecks.

Commuters Complain Of Delayed Trains On Western Line:

Early morning commuters on the Western Railway faced significant inconvenience on Wednesday after several local train services were delayed, triggering overcrowding and extended travel times during peak hours.

According to multiple commuter accounts, delays ranged from 10 to nearly 50 minutes, leading to packed platforms and overcrowded coaches as passengers waited for services to resume. The disruption affected office-goers and students alike, many of whom reported missing connections and arriving late at their destinations.

While the delays sparked fresh outrage, commuters also claimed that Western Railway services have been inconsistent for over 40 days, affecting peak hour travel. Some passengers compared the situation unfavorably with Central Railway, stating that Western Railway services have worsened in recent weeks.

