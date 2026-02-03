 'I Am Strong Woman’: 89-Year-Old Selling Bracelet On Mumbai Local Trains Leaves Internet Heartbroken & Motivated - VIDEO
A video of 89-year-old Kamla Ben Mehta selling bracelets on a Mumbai local train has gone viral, touching hearts online. Speaking in Gujarati, she said she has worked for 60 years to support herself and pays Rs 7,500 monthly rent to live with her brother. Her strength and dignity sparked emotional reactions and discussions on elder care.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Mumbai: A video of an 89-year-old woman selling bracelets on a Mumbai local train has gone viral on social media, touching hearts and sparking conversations about dignity, independence, and elder care.

The woman, identified as Kamla Ben Mehta, speaking in Gujarati, revealed in the video that she is originally from Nalasopara and currently lives with her brother in Matunga. She shared that she has been selling bracelets for the past 60 years and is working to support herself at the age of 89.

In a heartbreaking revelation, the elderly woman said that she pays her brother Rs 7,500 per month as rent to stay in his house, which comes to Rs 250 per day. She further disclosed that this amount does not include food. For meals, she said her brother has asked her to pay Rs 10,000 monthly rent.

In the video shared by Instagram by Meeta Tushit Shah, Kamla Ben maintained remarkable strength and dignity, confidently saying in Gujarati, “I am a strong woman.” The user who shared the video captioned the post, "Both heartening and strengthening? Met an eighty-nine-year-old lady climbing into the Mumbai local train in the afternoon, selling bracelets."

Social media reactions

The viral video received widespread attention and emotional responses from users online.

One user wrote, "Breaks my heart," another added, "90 years old. still earning with dignity. Independence at this age is inspiring, but no one should have to struggle like this, especially with family."

Calling her situation "Heart melting," a user wrote, "If child labour is illegal, then old age work is shoudl also be illegal."

Several users called Kamla Ben a source of motivation, with some calling her "inspiration while one user called her "Motivation to me. And she is working at 89, which is a huge respect."

