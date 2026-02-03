Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: Bombay HC Declines To Grant Parole To Abu Salem Over Escort Charges Dispute

The Bombay High Court hears gangster Abu Salem’s parole plea linked to his brother’s death in Uttar Pradesh | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 03: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed that it is not inclined to grant parole to gangster Abu Salem after he expressed inability to pay more than Rs 1 lakh for the escort charges.

Salem has sought 14 days’ parole to visit his hometown in Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh following his brother’s demise in November 2025.

Court’s observations

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak asked Salem, who is serving a sentence for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, to withdraw the plea or it would dismiss the same.

The court made the remark after Salem’s advocate Farhana Shah said he would not be able to pay more than Rs 1 lakh for the escort charges. She said that the convict has been inside for years and is in a “bad condition” and will not be able to pay more than Rs 1 lakh for escort charges.

To this, the court remarked, “Madam, there is no question of bargaining. You will have to pay the government charges.”

State’s opposition

The state has opposed his parole plea citing the law and order situation in his hometown. During the last hearing, the state said that it was agreeable to his release on parole for two days, albeit with escort, for which Salem would have to bear the charges. The state suggested 25 escort personnel, which would cost lakhs.

Defence argument

However, Shah emphasised that Salem was granted parole on two occasions earlier where he did not have to pay the escort charges. “He was earlier granted parole following the deaths of his mother and foster mother and was sent with escort. There were no complaints and no misuse (of liberty) then. Also, he was sent without having to pay the escort charges,” Shah said.

When Shah explained that he would not be able to pay more than Rs 1 lakh, the court highlighted the apprehensions expressed by the state and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is the prosecuting agency. “Apprehension is expressed by the state. We cannot ignore it,” the bench remarked.

Shah suggested that objections were being raised as Salem is nearing the completion of his 25-year sentence. “Earlier he had gone to the same place (UP). Now he is about to come out, so they are bringing all these objections,” Shah added.

She emphasised that on the earlier two occasions, he was escorted by 10–12 police personnel. “25 (escorts) is not required,” she added.

However, the bench expressed that it was not inclined to grant parole if he was unwilling to bear the escort charges. “How can you decide how many escorts are required?” the bench asked.

Next hearing

Shah then sought time to take instructions from Salem. The court agreed and kept the matter for hearing on February 5.

Salem sought 14 days’ parole to visit communally sensitive Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh following the death of his elder brother, Abu Hakim Ansari, in November 2025. He approached the High Court after his parole application was rejected by the jail authorities. He then approached the High Court in December 2025 seeking parole.

CBI raises concerns

The state and the CBI have opposed his plea, stating that he was an “international gangster” who had been indulging in criminal activities for decades. It also contends that he may abscond if granted parole, and this would cause serious issues between the governments of India and Portugal.

Salem was arrested in Lisbon, Portugal, and was convicted there for travelling on a fake passport. After serving his sentence there, he was extradited to India.

