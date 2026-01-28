1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: 'Will Grant Parole If Agreeable To Pay For Police Escort,' Says Bombay HC To Abu Salem

The Bombay High Court sets conditions while hearing parole plea of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 28: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday emphasised that Abu Salem, the 1993 Mumbai serial blast convict, will have to pay for the police escort that would accompany him if he is granted parole to visit his hometown following the death of his elder brother.

Parole sought after brother’s death

Salem sought 14 days’ parole to visit communally sensitive Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh following the death of his elder brother, Abu Hakim Ansari, in November 2025. He approached the High Court after his parole application was rejected by jail authorities. He filed the petition in December 2025 seeking parole after his elder brother passed away in November 2025.

Court’s observations on escort costs

A bench of Justices Ajay Gadkari and Shyam Chandak said that if Salem wanted to visit his hometown, he would have to pay for the police escort party. “If you can’t pay, then don’t go,” the bench remarked. The bench said it could consider granting four days’ parole, excluding travel time, if he was agreeable to bearing the cost of the escort party.

Defence cites inability to pay

Salem’s advocate Farhana Shah contended that he has been behind bars for two decades and hence was unable to pay the cost for the escort party.

State and CBI oppose parole

The court noted that the state government had expressed apprehension over granting 14 days’ parole to Salem, citing an adverse report by local police. The report stated that Saraymir in Azamgarh, where Salem wishes to stay, is communally sensitive and could create a law-and-order situation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, the prosecuting agency, also opposed Salem’s plea, stating that he had absconded after the 1993 blasts and was extradited from Portugal.

Court shows limited leniency

However, considering that Salem had lost his real brother, the bench said it would consider granting parole, provided he pays for the escort party.

Shah sought an adjournment till Monday to seek instructions on this.

State affidavit cites flight risk

Last week, the state filed an affidavit opposing Salem’s plea, stating that he is an “international gangster” who has been indulging in criminal activities for decades. It also contended that he may abscond if granted parole, which could cause serious issues between the governments of India and Portugal.

Also Watch:

Background

Salem was arrested in Lisbon, Portugal, and was convicted there for travelling on a fake passport. After serving his sentence, he was extradited to India.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/