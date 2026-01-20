1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts Case: ‘Abu Salem May Abscond, Could Cause Serious Issues Between India–Portugal Ties,’ Maharashtra Govt Tells HC

Bombay High Court hears Maharashtra government’s opposition to parole plea filed by 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Abu Salem | File Pic

Mumbai, Jan 20: The Maharashtra government has told the Bombay High Court on Tuesday that Abu Salem, the 1993 serial blast convict, may abscond if granted parole and this would cause serious issues between the governments of India and Portugal, from where he was extradited.

An affidavit was filed by the government opposing Salem’s petition seeking 14 days’ parole, citing his elder brother’s death and to attend subsequent rituals. At most, he can be granted two days’ emergency parole, under police escort, the government said.

CBI seeks to be added as respondent

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sought to be added as a respondent in the petition since it was the prosecuting agency. It also added that if Salem is granted bail, then it would lead to law and order problems.

Affidavit cites extradition concerns

The affidavit filed by Inspector General of Prisons Suhas Warke said that Salem was an “international gangster” who has been indulging in criminal activities for decades. It added that Salem was extradited from Portugal under an extradition treaty between that country and India. “If the petitioner (Salem) is granted parole, then he will abscond again, as even in 1993 he fled the country,” the affidavit said.

It emphasised that the Government of India is under an obligation to stick to the conditions and assurances given to the Government of Portugal at the time of Salem’s extradition.

“If the petitioner absconds now, then there will be serious issues between the two countries (India and Portugal) as well as a threat to society,” the affidavit said.

Arrest and extradition history

Salem was arrested in Lisbon, Portugal, and was convicted there for travelling on a fake passport. After serving his sentence there, he was extradited to India.

Police reports and parole rejection

After Salem sought parole, the jail authorities called for a report from the Uttar Pradesh police. The UP police submitted an adverse report and said that the place Saraymir in Azamgarh, where Salem wants to go, was a communally sensitive area, it added.

Hence, the jail authorities rejected his 14 days’ parole application. However, the affidavit stated that Salem can be granted two days’ parole and the travel time will be counted towards his sentence.

Concerns over absconding and convictions

Expressing apprehension over releasing Salem on parole, the affidavit states that he absconded in 1993 to evade arrest and fled from India. Highlighting the gravity of his offences, the affidavit stated that he has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast case and sentenced to 25 years in jail in several other cases.

Petition details

Salem had filed the petition in December 2025 seeking parole as his elder brother, Abu Hakim Ansari, passed away in November 2025. He had said his plea was delayed due to the Christmas court vacation.

He had initially applied for an emergency 14-day parole before the jail authorities to attend the last rites and related rituals of his brother on November 15, 2025. However, the same was rejected by an order dated November 20, 2025, his petition stated.

His plea points out that since his arrest in November 2005, he has been in jail and was only granted parole leaves of a few days after the death of his mother and also of his stepmother.

A bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Shyam Chandak kept the matter for hearing on January 28.

