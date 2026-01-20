 Campion School Organises TechQuest Challenge 2026; Bandra's Arya Vidya Mandir Wins Overall Inter-School IT Competition
Campion School Organises TechQuest Challenge 2026; Bandra's Arya Vidya Mandir Wins Overall Inter-School IT Competition

TechQuest Challenge 2026, organised by Campion School with ASCII Group, saw students from Mumbai schools compete in IT-based events. Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) won the overall trophy, while other schools secured wins across categories.

Simple VishwakarmaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 06:46 PM IST
Mumbai: TechQuest Challenge 2026 was organised by the Campion School and was an inter-school Information Technology competition in partnership with the ASCII Group of Companies (Advanced School of Computer Information India Pvt. Ltd.). The event brought together students from schools across Mumbai and nearby regions to participate in technology-based competitions.

This programme was designed in accordance with the student-led format followed by Campion School and was based on the concept of applying technology and teamwork. Students took part in four competitions covering different areas of information technology.

Imagenie Challenge

The Imagenie Challenge required participants to create promotional videos using digital tools and storytelling techniques. The Code Wizard Challenge assessed students’ coding abilities through problem-solving and software-based tasks.

In the Robo Maze Challenge, participants programmed robots to navigate a maze using coding and engineering principles. TecQuizard tested students’ understanding of information technology concepts, trends and milestones.

Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) won the TechQuest Challenge 2026 Trophy for overall performance. Campion School secured first place in the Imagenie Challenge, J.B. Petit High School for Girls won the Code Wizard Challenge, Sir J.J. Girls’ High School topped the Robo Maze Challenge, and Arya Vidya Mandir (Bandra) won the TecQuizard competition.

Students from Sir J.J. Fort Boys’ High School, Bharda New High School and Junior College, Vasudev C. Wadhwa Arya Vidya Mandir, R.S.B. Arya Vidya Mandir (Juhu), and Sri Sri Ravishankar Vidyamandir (Mulund) also placed on the podium and received certificates and prizes.

The TechQuest Challenge 2026 provided a platform for students to demonstrate technical skills, collaboration and application-based learning.

