 Belasis Flyover Connecting Nagpada & Mumbai Central Completed In Just 15 Months, Set To Restore Key East-West Link In SoBo
The Belasis Flyover connecting Nagpada and Mumbai Central has been completed in a record 15 months, four months ahead of schedule. Once opened after railway clearance, the bridge will restore east west connectivity and ease congestion on key South Mumbai roads including JRD Marg, DB Marg and Pathe Bapurav Marg.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 07:21 PM IST
article-image
The final works of the Belasis Flyover connecting Nagpada and Mumbai Central Station have been completed in a record time of just 15 months, significantly ahead of schedule. According to the original tender conditions, the project had a completion window of an additional four months, making the early finish a notable achievement for the civic authorities.

The flyover is expected to play a crucial role in easing long-standing traffic bottlenecks in South Mumbai once it is opened to vehicular movement.

Inspection by Senior Civic Official

Additional Municipal Commissioner for Projects Abhijeet Bangar recently visited the project site to inspect the completed bridge works. During the inspection, Bangar reviewed the overall execution and readiness of the flyover, which has now been completed 100 percent.

As per the post shared on X by BMC, officials confirmed that the main bridge structure, along with approach roads on both sides, has been fully completed. Ancillary works including painting, installation of signboards, electric poles, thermoplastic road markings and cat eyes have also been finished.

Awaiting Final Clearance

Tthe Belasis Flyover will be opened for traffic in coordination with the traffic police after receiving the mandatory No Objection Certificate from the railway department. This clearance is required to operationalise the bridge, as it passes over active railway tracks.

Once approvals are in place, the bridge is expected to be thrown open to commuters, bringing much-needed relief to daily travellers in the area.

Restoring East West Connectivity

Located on JRD Marg, formerly known as Belasis Road, the Belasis Flyover is a vital east-west connector linking Mumbai Central, Nagpada and Tardeo across the railway corridor. With its reconstruction now complete, the disrupted east west traffic movement, affected for nearly two years, is set to be restored.

The flyover is expected to reduce congestion on JRD Marg and DB Marg, particularly easing pressure on Pathe Bapurav Marg and the Mahalaxmi Station Bridge.

Teamwork Behind Early Completion

Bangar noted that the early completion was achieved through strong coordination, planned execution and round-the-clock efforts by the Municipal Bridges Department, Railway Department, concerned local ward office and traffic police.

Chief Engineer Bridges Uttam Shrote, Deputy Chief Engineer Rajesh Mulye and other officials from the Bridges Department were present during the inspection, marking a key milestone in South Mumbai’s infrastructure upgrade.

