 Central Railway Announces Temporary Shutdown Of Mumbai PRS For Maintenance, Online And Counter Services To Be Hit
Central Railway will temporarily shut down the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) for maintenance from 11:45 pm on January 20 to 3:15 am on January 21, 2026. During this period, ticket booking, refunds, charting, IVRS and related services will remain unavailable, while TDR facilities will continue as per existing rules.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:15 AM IST
article-image
Central Railway has announced a temporary shutdown of the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) to carry out essential maintenance work, including disk defragmentation and system parameter tuning. | X @thecsrjournal

Mumbai: Central Railway has announced a temporary shutdown of the Mumbai Passenger Reservation System (PRS) to carry out essential maintenance work, including disk defragmentation and system parameter tuning.

Shutdown timing

According to the official press release, the Mumbai PRS will remain non-operational from 11:45 pm on January 20, 2026, to 3:15 am on January 21, 2026.

During this period, the following services will not be available:

Passenger Reservation System (PRS)

Coaching refunds

Charting activities

Train firing

IVRS services

Current reservations

Chart display facilities

Touch screen services

Refund counters

article-image

Additionally, internet ticket booking for trains under Mumbai PRS will also remain suspended during the shutdown period.

Passenger advisory

However, the railway administration clarified that TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) facilities will remain available, and refunds will be processed as per the existing refund rules.

Central Railway has appealed to passengers and rail users to cooperate and bear with the inconvenience, stating that the maintenance work is necessary to ensure smooth and reliable system performance in the future.

