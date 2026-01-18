Mumbai Central Railway Announces Mega Maintenance Block On Suburban Sections Impacting Commuters On January 18th

Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 18 th January 2026 | Photo Credit: PTI

Mumbai: Central Railway, Mumbai Division will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on 18 th January 2026 as under:

MAIN LINE

UP & DOWN slow lines between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar from 10.55 am to 4.55 pm

DOWN slow services departing CSMT Mumbai from 10.48 am to 3.45 pm will be diverted on DOWN fast line between CSMT Mumbai and Vidyavihar stations and will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla stations and further re-diverted on DOWN slow line at Vidyavihar station.

UP slow services departing Ghatkopar from 10.19 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on UP fast line between Vidyavihar and CSMT Mumbai stations and will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, Parel and Byculla stations.

HARBOUR LINE

UP & DOWN Harbour lines between Panvel and Vashi stations (excluding PORT line) from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

Harbour Line Services

UP Harbour line services towards CSMT departing Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and DOWN Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur departing CSMT from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.

Trans Harbour Line Services

UP Trans-harbour line services towards Thane departing Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and DOWN Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel departing Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on CSMT Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

PORT line services will be available between Belapur/Nerul and Uran stations during the block period.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

