Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: BMC And MPCB To Deploy 4 Air Quality Monitoring Vans Along Race Route

Air quality monitoring vans will be deployed along the Mumbai Marathon route to track PM2.5 and PM10 pollution levels | FPJ

Mumbai, Jan 17: The BMC and MPCB will deploy at least four vans along the route of the Mumbai Marathon to measure PM2.5 and PM10 air pollutants. “The locations are near the BMC head office, Fort; Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Swimming Pool, Dadar West; Dairy, Worli seaface; and Trident Hotel, Nariman Point,” said Sumaira Abdulali from the Awaaz Foundation.

Awaaz Foundation flags health risks

Last week, the Awaaz Foundation raised serious air quality concerns, demanding advanced health safeguards ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon.

“Mumbai’s worsening air quality since January 1, 2026, with haze and smog-like conditions reported across the city, poses serious risks to participants in the Tata Mumbai Marathon. For most Mumbaikars, this already poses daily health challenges. For marathon runners — who push their bodies through hours of intense physical exertion and breathe in significantly more air — the risks are far greater,” Abdulali said.

Demand for early monitoring

In her letter to the municipal commissioner, Abdulali said, “With Mumbai’s air quality once again slipping into the moderate to poor categories on several days, we sincerely urge that air quality monitoring be undertaken earlier. MPCB should deploy its mobile air quality monitoring vans along the marathon route days in advance, with a focus on early morning measurements of PM2.5 and other key pollutants, and the findings be shared publicly and with the BMC, health authorities, and marathon organisers.”

Also Watch:

Concerns over runner safety

“Studies suggest that running a marathon dramatically increases inhalation rates. In polluted air, this can aggravate asthma, trigger respiratory distress, and place added strain on the heart — even in otherwise fit and healthy individuals. Without advance monitoring and timely advisories, runners are left unaware of the risks they may be taking,” Abdulali said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/