Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 Gets Massive Medical Cover With ACLS Ambulances, Bike Doctors And Emergency Aid Network

Mumbai: As Mumbai gears up for the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 on January 18, an extensive medical preparedness plan featuring over 18 Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) ambulances, doctors on motorbikes, and multiple medical aid stations has been put in place to ensure rapid emergency response and runner safety. The event is expected to see participation from over 70,000 runners across various categories.

Official medical partner

One of Asia’s premier long-distance running events, the Tata Mumbai Marathon attracts professional athletes, amateur runners, and fitness enthusiasts from across the country. Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH), the Official Medical Partner for the marathon, has rolled out a large-scale emergency preparedness initiative to support the event.

As part of the medical deployment, more than 18 ACLS ambulances will be stationed at regular intervals along the route to enable immediate life-saving intervention in case of cardiac or medical emergencies. To ensure swift on-course response, over 15 doctors on motorbikes will be deployed to navigate the route and reach runners in distress within minutes.

Preventive measures

The hospital will also set up over 15 strategically located medical aid stations staffed with trained medical teams, along with three fully equipped medical base camps near the finish lines of the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10K, Dream Run, and Senior Citizens’ events. Dedicated medical teams will be assigned to support senior participants and champions with disabilities.

To ensure seamless evacuation and continuity of care, dedicated evacuation teams equipped with stretchers and wheelchairs will be positioned at holding areas and finish zones. Detailed medical mapping of access points, ambulance corridors, evacuation routes, and nearby hospitals has been undertaken to enable rapid triage, escalation, and coordinated transfers through a centralized command centre.

In addition, the hospital has implemented proactive health and safety measures, including CPR and Basic Life Support (BLS) training for staff and volunteers, a pre-race digital medical advisory for participants, and direct control-room access for pacers and volunteers. Over 100 trained medical spotters will be deployed along the route to identify early signs of fatigue or distress and facilitate timely medical intervention.

Hospital statement

Dr. Tarang Gianchandani, CEO, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Group CEO, Reliance Foundation Health Initiatives, said, “The Mumbai Marathon represents the spirit and resilience of the city. Our approach is rooted in preparedness, proactiveness, and deep respect for life.”

