Maharashtra Plans Palliative Care Centres In Every District To Support Patients With Chronic And Incurable Diseases

Mumbai: In a major relief for patients suffering from serious and incurable long-term illnesses, the state health department has announced plans to establish palliative care centers in every district. A proposal in this regard is currently under preparation. The initiative aims to provide not just medical treatment, but also pain relief, psychological support, and a dignified quality of life to patients.

Focus on quality of life

The palliative care services will benefit patients suffering from cancer, kidney failure, heart diseases, and other chronic ailments. Health officials stated that the focus of palliative care is not on curing the disease, but on managing pain, discomfort, and emotional stress associated with prolonged illnesses.

Along with medication, patients will receive counselling, nutritional guidance, and emotional support, while family members will also be provided psychological assistance. This holistic approach is expected to reduce feelings of loneliness among patients and help them live with dignity.

Dedicated care teams

Each palliative care center will have a trained team consisting of doctors, nurses, counsellors, and support staff. The centers will address physical, emotional, social, and spiritual symptoms arising from serious illnesses. Caregivers will also be trained in pain and symptom management to ensure better patient care.

For patients who are unable to visit hospitals or centers, the health department will provide home-based palliative care services, ensuring continuous support at their doorstep.

Community-level access

According to health department officials, palliative care services will be extended to hospitals as well as community levels so that patients can access care closer to their homes. The initiative is expected to be particularly beneficial for elderly patients, cancer sufferers, and those confined to bed for extended periods.

Medical experts believe that timely palliative care significantly reduces patient suffering, improves mental and physical well-being, and helps ease the emotional and financial burden on families.

