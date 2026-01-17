 Congress Alleges ‘Vote Chori’ In Rajasthan As 1383 Fake Objections In Ramgarh Trigger Political Storm
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress Alleges ‘Vote Chori’ In Rajasthan As 1383 Fake Objections In Ramgarh Trigger Political Storm

Congress Alleges ‘Vote Chori’ In Rajasthan As 1383 Fake Objections In Ramgarh Trigger Political Storm

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of “Vote Chori” after media reports claimed 1,383 objections were filed in a single day under the SIR process in Ramgarh, Alwar. He demanded FIRs against those involved and officials who failed to act, alleging a conspiracy to manipulate voter rolls through forged documents.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 06:48 PM IST
article-image
Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Jaipur: Referring to media reports of alleged 1383 fake objections filed in a single day under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process in Ramgarh, Alwar, in the name of a BJP booth-level agent (BLA), the opposition Congress has accused the BJP of Vote Chori hijacking the mandate through forged documents.

Ashok Gehlot cries conspiracy

Former CM Ashok Gehlot said that the Ramgarh (Alwar) case is proof of not just Vote Chori but a well-planned conspiracy to hijack the mandate through forged documents. The BJP tried this across the state, but their plan has been exposed.

Demanding to lodge an FIR against the people involved in this alleged forgery and the officers, Gehlot said, “This raises serious questions about the role of the administration and the Election Commission. It is the responsibility of the State Chief Electoral Officer, Naveen Mahajan, to ensure that such illegal activities do not take place. I demand that he immediately register criminal cases (FIRs) against the people involved in this forgery and the officers who remained silent spectators and take strict legal action.”

FPJ Shorts
Australian Open 2026: Roger Federer, Andre Agassi Light Up Opening Ceremony At Melbourne Park
Australian Open 2026: Roger Federer, Andre Agassi Light Up Opening Ceremony At Melbourne Park
Maharashtra Plans Palliative Care Centres In Every District To Support Patients With Chronic And Incurable Diseases
Maharashtra Plans Palliative Care Centres In Every District To Support Patients With Chronic And Incurable Diseases
When Is The Solar Eclipse In 2026? What Is Significance Of The Day? Is There Something One Needs To Do To Be Safe?
When Is The Solar Eclipse In 2026? What Is Significance Of The Day? Is There Something One Needs To Do To Be Safe?
Mumbai TATA Marathon 2026: Central & Harbour Line Local Trains To Start Early At 2:30 AM | Check Schedule
Mumbai TATA Marathon 2026: Central & Harbour Line Local Trains To Start Early At 2:30 AM | Check Schedule
Read Also
Dense Fog Triggers Deadly Chain Of Road Accidents Across Uttar Pradesh, Leaving Seven Dead And Over...
article-image

Dotasra targets EC

Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra targeted the Election Commission of India and wrote on X: Gyanesh Kumar… What kind of SIR process is going on in Rajasthan? How much more evidence is needed of the conspiracies to steal votes in every assembly constituency of the state? This is not a democratic system, but the height of BJP's shamelessness.

As per media reports, on December 13, Ramgarh Sub-Divisional Magistrate Babu Lal Jatav received 1383 objections offline, and notices were issued to Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for their verification. This huge number of objections caused an uproar, after which the notices were withdrawn. By midnight on January 15, the number of online objections reduced to 372.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 17, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Jan 17, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 17, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Sikkim State Lottery Result: January 17, 2026, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Congress Alleges ‘Vote Chori’ In Rajasthan As 1383 Fake Objections In Ramgarh Trigger Political...
Congress Alleges ‘Vote Chori’ In Rajasthan As 1383 Fake Objections In Ramgarh Trigger Political...
Indians Return Safely From Protest-Hit Iran On Commercial Flights Amid Unrest | VIDEO
Indians Return Safely From Protest-Hit Iran On Commercial Flights Amid Unrest | VIDEO
Dense Fog Triggers Deadly Chain Of Road Accidents Across Uttar Pradesh, Leaving Seven Dead And Over...
Dense Fog Triggers Deadly Chain Of Road Accidents Across Uttar Pradesh, Leaving Seven Dead And Over...