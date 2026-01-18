 Western Railway’s 150-Member Contingent To Join Tata Mumbai Marathon Dream Run Marking 150 Years Of Vande Mataram
Around 150 Western Railway officers and staff will participate in the Dream Run of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026 to mark 150 years of Vande Mataram. Led by GM Vivek Kumar Gupta, over 50 employees will run in uniform to promote rail safety, fitness, health awareness and Swachh Bharat, showcasing Railways’ social responsibility and national pride.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 18, 2026, 12:30 AM IST
A special contingent of 150 officers and employees of Western Railway will take part in the Dream Run of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. | File Pic

Mumba: A special contingent of 150 officers and employees of Western Railway will take part in the Dream Run of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

The Western Railway contingent will be led by Vivek Kumar Gupta, General Manager of Western and Central Railways. Adding a distinctive touch to the event, more than 50 railway employees—including Station Masters, Ticket Checking Staff, Train Managers, Trackmen, and maintenance staff from Coaching Depots, Overhead Equipment, Signalling, and Telecommunications departments—will participate in their official uniforms.

Through their participation, the railway personnel aim to spread awareness on rail safety, physical fitness, health consciousness, and the Swachh Bharat Mission, reinforcing the Railways’ commitment to public service beyond transportation.

The initiative reflects Western Railway’s efforts to combine national pride, social responsibility, and employee engagement on a prominent national platform like the Mumbai Marathon.

