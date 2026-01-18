Mumbai Traffic Police Issue Mega Advisory Ahead Of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026, Major Roads To Remain Closed

The Mumbai Traffic police have issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, scheduled for January 18, 2026. | File Pic

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic police have issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the Tata Mumbai Marathon, scheduled for January 18, 2026. With over seven race categories, including the Full Marathon (Amateurs), Full Marathon Elite, Half Marathon, 10K Run, Champions with Disability Run, Senior Citizens’ Run, and Dream Run, several major roads across South and Central Mumbai will remain closed or diverted for vehicular traffic during early morning hours.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Dr. Priyanka Naranvare, IPS, issued the temporary traffic notification under the Motor Vehicles Act, stating that measures are necessary to ensure a safe and obstruction-free route for the marathon participants.

Wide Route Coverage Across Mumbai

The marathon route stretches across key areas including CSMT, Colaba, Marine Drive, Kalbadevi, D.B. Marg, Tardeo, Worli, Bandra, Dadar, Mahim and Pedder Road, covering both South and Central Traffic Division limits. To facilitate the runners, traffic will be halted in phases according to race timings.

During Marathon Run mentioned roads shall be closed on January 18, 2026 between 03.00 a.m. to 2.00 p.m. (Excluding essential services.)

Major Road Closures and Timings

Full Marathon (42.195 km – Amateur):

Roads closed from 5:00 AM to 12:30 PM between CSMT, Flora Fountain, Marine Drive, Haji Ali, Worli Sea Link, Bandra, Mahim and back.

Half Marathon (21.097 km):

From 5:00 AM to 9:10 AM, starting at Mahim Reti Bunder Ground and covering Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali, Pedder Road, Marine Drive and ending near CSMT.

10 km Run:

Closures from 6:00 AM to 8:00 AM around CSMT, Flora Fountain, Madam Cama Road, Marine Drive and Princess Street Flyover.

Full Marathon Elite:

Similar route restrictions from 7:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

Champions with Disability Run (1.6 km):

Short route closures between 7:05 AM and 7:45 AM around CSMT–Flora Fountain belt.

Senior Citizens’ Run (4.2 km):

From 7:25 AM to 8:45 AM across CSMT, Princess Street Flyover and Girgaum.

Dream Run (5.9 km):

From 8:15 AM to 11:00 AM on Marine Drive, NCPA, Princess Street Flyover and Metro Junction.

Essential Services Will Be Allowed :

Despite the restrictions, vehicles belonging to ambulance services, fire brigade, milk supply, gas distribution and vegetable vendors will be allowed movement on the marathon route whenever required.

Appeal to Citizens :

Traffic Police have urged motorists to plan travel in advance and avoid the marathon routes during closure timings to prevent delays. Heavy congestion is expected around Marine Drive, Pedder Road, Worli Sea Link, Haji Ali and Bandra during the event. People shall use Public transports arrangement (Specially Train/Local Trains).

