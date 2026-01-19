'No Girl Have Figure Like You': Rapido Driver Sends Obscene Messages To Girl After Ride In Mumbai; Probe Launched

File Image |

A video shared on X by user Rosy has triggered widespread outrage after a youth alleged that his female friend was sexually harassed by a Rapido bike-taxi driver through obscene and inappropriate messages.

In the video, the youth narrates how he received a distress call from his friend around 4 am. He said that when he checked the driver’s details, the Rapido app showed the name as Ravi Singh, while the number appeared as Akbar on Truecaller, raising concerns about identity mismatch. He also displayed screenshots of the chat, which allegedly contained explicit, abusive and sexually violent messages sent to the woman after the ride.

The youth claimed his friend lodged a complaint with Rapido, but the platform allegedly responded only with a generic message saying, “Thank you for providing this information,” without any visible action. He further alleged that attempts to seek help from law enforcement also failed. According to him, when he dialled the police emergency number 100, he was advised to contact the cybercrime department. Calls to the cybercrime helpline and women’s helpline allegedly went unanswered.

Frustrated by the lack of response, the youth said he attempted to pursue legal options but was unable to make progress. In the video, he eventually shared the driver’s phone number publicly and made an appeal for people to identify him, a statement that has also raised concerns about vigilantism.

Following the video going viral, Mumbai Police responded publicly, asking the user to share details via direct message for further action.