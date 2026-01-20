‘Effect Of 4 Continuous Dry-Days’: Netizens React As Semi-Nude ‘Drunk’ Man’s Fight With 'Wife' On Mumbai Streets Goes Viral – VIDEO

Viral video screengrab | X/@gharkekalesh

Mumbai: A video claiming to be from Mumbai has gone viral on social media. The video allegedly shows a semi-nude man, reportedly drunk, with his alleged wife. It shows him falling while trying to board a moving BEST bus. The woman can be seen trying to stop him from stepping onto the busy road, but he manages to break free from her hold and attempts the same act again, this time narrowly avoiding falling under the bus. Despite the second failed attempt, the man chases after the bus.

Bystanders can be seen watching and recording the incident. The exact date and location of the incident are not known. The video was shared by an X handle, Ghar Ke Kalesh, on X.

Netizens React

The video has triggred reactions from netizens on X. One of the users said, "MEN DOES THESE AND EXPECT LOYALTY."

Another user said,"Mogli left the jungle."

A third user said,"Privacy concern nahi hai isliye public me kalesh kar rahe hai."

Another user said,"Domestic problems literally force a man to the streets."

"This is why women live longer than men," another user said.

Another user said,"Effect of 4 continuous Dry-days."

Notably, the Maharashtra government has announced a four-day dry period in 29 civic body areas, banning alcohol sales and consumption from January 13 to January 16.

The video has recived more than 30k views in just few hours of posting on X.