 Thane Crime: Extortion Anti-Squad Seizes 2 Country-Made Pistols And 4 Live Cartridges Worth Over ₹2.14 Lakh, Detains Minor In Illegal Arms Case
Thane Police’s Crime Branch Anti-Extortion Squad detained a minor and seized two country-made pistols and four live cartridges worth around Rs 2.14 lakh in the Wagle Estate area. A case has been registered under the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 08:05 PM IST
Thane Police’s Anti-Extortion Squad recovers two country-made pistols and live cartridges during a pre-dawn operation in the Wagle Estate area | X - @ThaneCityPolice

Thane, Jan 20: Striking a severe blow to the smuggling of illegal weapons in Thane city, the Crime Branch’s Extortion Anti-Squad has achieved a major success.

Based on secret information, in an action taken, the police detained a child in conflict with the law and recovered two country-made pistols and four live cartridges from his possession, the value of which is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh 14 thousand.

Complaint registered at Wagle Estate police station

This action was taken on January 18, 2026, at 5.56 am near Intercity Mall, in front of Sai Paan Shop, on the footpath under the Wagle Estate police station area.

The accused minor was present there with the intention of selling illegal weapons. Upon recovering the weapons from his possession during the search, he was immediately taken into custody.

In this case, a complaint has been registered at the Wagle Estate police station under Sections 3 and 25 of the Indian Arms Act and Sections 37(1) and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted by Assistant Police Inspector Sunil Tarmale.

Action by Thane City Crime Branch’s Extortion Anti-Squad team

This action was carried out by the Anti-Extortion Squad’s Senior Police Inspector Shailesh Salvi and his team, under the guidance of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Punjabrao Ugale, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav, and Assistant Commissioner of Police Vinay Ghorpade.

This action by the Thane Police has caused a stir among those involved in illegal arms smuggling and is considered an important success in the direction of strengthening law and order in the city.

