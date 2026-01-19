Thane Crime: Mumbra Police Bust Major Inter-State Drug Smuggling Racket, Seize 13.629 Kg MD Worth ₹27.21 Crore, 5 Arrested

Mumbra police seize 13.629 kg of MD drugs worth Rs 27.21 crore after busting a major inter-state smuggling racket in Thane | Photo Credits: Anil Shiinde

Thane, Jan 19: The Mumbra police team has exposed the smuggling of a massive 13 kg 629 grams of MD drugs brought to Thane from Madhya Pradesh. Five members of the smuggling gang have been arrested in the case.

Information regarding the seizure of MD drugs worth around Rs 27 crore 21 lakh 77 thousand 750 from the accused was provided by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone One, Subhash Burse.

Special trap set to catch accused

A few days ago, the Mumbra police team received information that a gang of outsiders would be coming to Mumbra to sell drugs. Accordingly, the police team set a trap near Bilal Hospital in the Mumbra area.

Five accused arrested

During the trap, Basu Umarddin Sayyed, a resident of Mumbra and an MD drug seller, was arrested, and 23.5 grams of MD were seized from him by the police. After the court remanded the accused to police custody, it was revealed during his interrogation that these MD drugs were brought from Madhya Pradesh to Thane for sale.

Thereafter, Mumbra police arrested two more persons, Ramsingh Amarsingh Gujjar (40), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, and Kailas Shambhulal Balai (36), also from Madhya Pradesh, who were bringing drugs from Madhya Pradesh to the Mumbra–Thane area and selling them. From their possession, 3 kg 515 grams of MD worth Rs 7 crore 30 lakh 57 thousand were seized.

Madhya Pradesh connection

When the two arrested persons were thoroughly interrogated, it came to light that they had brought the drugs from Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh. A team of Mumbra police then reached Ratlam district.

With the help of the local police, the Mumbra police arrested two more drug peddlers, Manohar Lal Ranglal Gujjar and Raju alias Riyaz Mohammad Sultan Mohammad Mansuri, and seized 9 kg 956 grams of MD worth a whopping Rs 19 crore 91 lakh from their possession.

Thus, in this case, five persons were arrested and a total of 13 kg 629 grams of MD was seized by the police.

Drugs worth Rs 27 crore seized

The police informed that the total value of the seized MD drugs is Rs 27 crore 21 lakh 77 thousand 750. A case has been registered at the Mumbra police station in this matter.

The Mumbra police also said that the arrested accused are habitual criminals and have previously been booked for serious offences such as murder and drug trafficking.

