Dhangar Quota Protest Plea: Bombay HC Flags Last Year’s Maratha Agitation Disruption In Mumbai

The Bombay High Court recalled the chaos caused by last year’s Maratha reservation agitation while hearing a plea seeking permission for a one-day Dhangar community protest at Azad Maidan. The bench noted that such protests often exceed permitted timelines and leave venues unclean. Citing past disruptions, the court declined urgent relief and posted the matter for January 28.

Sarah LoboUpdated: Tuesday, January 20, 2026, 06:20 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Monday recalled the disruption caused during activist Manoj Jarange’s Maratha reservation agitation last year while hearing a plea seeking permission for a one-day protest by the Dhangar community at Azad Maidan.

A division bench comprising Justices Ravindra Ghuge and Abhay Mantri made sharp remarks after a petitioner approached the court following the police’s refusal to grant permission for the protest.

The court pointed out that although protesters often seek approval for a single day, they often extend well beyond the permitted time. Referring to last year’s Maratha quota agitation, the bench noted that protesters had sought permission for one day but continued their sit-in for nearly six days. The protestors overstayed and "ruined the city", the bench further added.

"We had specifically asked the protestors to clean the areas occupied by them before leaving. But they ran away without cleaning and the civic body had to clean up the mess," Justice Ghuge said.

Details of the Protest:

The plea was filed by Deepak Borhade, who had sought permission to hold a peaceful protest on January 21 to press for reservation benefits for the Dhangar community. However, the court declined to grant urgent relief, stating that the protest could be organised on any day. The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on January 28.

Marathi Reservation Protest:

Last year, activist Manoj Jarange went on a hunger strike at Azad Maidan on August 29 demanding reservation for the Maratha community. The protest drew thousands of supporters, severely disrupting normal life in south Mumbai. The agitation was called off on September 3 following the High Court’s intervention and discussions with the Maharashtra government.

With PTI Inputs

