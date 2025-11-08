 Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case; Ask Them To Appear On November 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case; Ask Them To Appear On November 10

Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case; Ask Them To Appear On November 10

A summons has been issued to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil and Five other organisers, directing them to appear for questioning at the Azad Maidan Police Station on Monday, November 10, in connection with the case.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Police issue summons to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil and others over the Azad Maidan protest allegedly held without permission | FPJ/ Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have initiated action against the organisers of the Maratha reservation protest held without permission at Azad Maidan in September.

A summons has been issued to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil and Five other organisers, directing them to appear for questioning at the Azad Maidan Police Station on Monday, November 10, in connection with the case.

Protest Details and Alleged Violations

According to the police, the organisers are accused of violating prohibitory orders during the protest held from August 29 to September 2, 2025, when Jarange-Patil launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case; Ask Them To Appear On November 10
Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case; Ask Them To Appear On November 10
‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan
‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman Ramakrishnan
'A Statesman Blessed With Towering Vision And Intellect': PM Modi Greets LK Advani On 97th Birthday
'A Statesman Blessed With Towering Vision And Intellect': PM Modi Greets LK Advani On 97th Birthday
Punjab Police Arrest 2 In Italy-Based NRI’s Murder In Amritsar; Recover 5 Weapons Linked To Khalistan Liberation Force
Punjab Police Arrest 2 In Italy-Based NRI’s Murder In Amritsar; Recover 5 Weapons Linked To Khalistan Liberation Force

Thousands of supporters had gathered at Azad Maidan despite police denying permission for the protest and imposing Section 144 (prohibitory orders) in the area. Protesters allegedly blocked roads and disrupted traffic while raising slogans.

FIR Details

As a result, on September 3, 2025, an FIR was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station under Sections 189(2), 189(3), 190, 223(1), 223(2), 126(2), 271 of the BNS, along with Sections 37(3), 38, 135, and 136 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Satara Doctor Suicide: Family Meets Manoj Jarange, Demands Immediate SIT Probe
article-image

Individuals Summoned and Notice

In connection with this case, the police have now summoned the Manoj Jarange-Patil (Antarwali Sarati, Jalna), Sitaram Kalkutthe (Beed), Virendra Pawar, Maratha Reservation Coordination Committee (Dadar), Pandurang Tarak (Jalna), Prashant Sawant (Mumbai) and Chandrakant Bhosale (Mumbai) to appear for inquiry on November 10 at 11 a.m. at the Azad Maidan Police Station. The notice has been issued under Section 35(3) by Police Inspector (Law and Order) Dnyaneshwar Awhad, officials said.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case;...

Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case;...

‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman...

‘Scientific Information Must Be Verified Before Sharing': Nobel Laureate Dr Venkatraman...

Mumbai News: 28 Passengers Safely Evacuated After Smoke From Shivshahi ST Bus AC Unit Causes Panic...

Mumbai News: 28 Passengers Safely Evacuated After Smoke From Shivshahi ST Bus AC Unit Causes Panic...

Outrage In Vasai Over Plan To Shift Dahisar Toll Plaza To Sasunavghar; Protesters Clash With...

Outrage In Vasai Over Plan To Shift Dahisar Toll Plaza To Sasunavghar; Protesters Clash With...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under...

Panvel Municipal Corporation Launches Drive To Appoint Student ‘Environment Ambassadors’ Under...