Mumbai Police Summons Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil, 5 Others In Azad Maidan Protest Case; Ask Them To Appear On November 10

Mumbai Police issue summons to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil and others over the Azad Maidan protest allegedly held without permission

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have initiated action against the organisers of the Maratha reservation protest held without permission at Azad Maidan in September.

A summons has been issued to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange-Patil and Five other organisers, directing them to appear for questioning at the Azad Maidan Police Station on Monday, November 10, in connection with the case.

Protest Details and Alleged Violations

According to the police, the organisers are accused of violating prohibitory orders during the protest held from August 29 to September 2, 2025, when Jarange-Patil launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community.

Thousands of supporters had gathered at Azad Maidan despite police denying permission for the protest and imposing Section 144 (prohibitory orders) in the area. Protesters allegedly blocked roads and disrupted traffic while raising slogans.

FIR Details

As a result, on September 3, 2025, an FIR was registered at Azad Maidan Police Station under Sections 189(2), 189(3), 190, 223(1), 223(2), 126(2), 271 of the BNS, along with Sections 37(3), 38, 135, and 136 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Individuals Summoned and Notice

In connection with this case, the police have now summoned the Manoj Jarange-Patil (Antarwali Sarati, Jalna), Sitaram Kalkutthe (Beed), Virendra Pawar, Maratha Reservation Coordination Committee (Dadar), Pandurang Tarak (Jalna), Prashant Sawant (Mumbai) and Chandrakant Bhosale (Mumbai) to appear for inquiry on November 10 at 11 a.m. at the Azad Maidan Police Station. The notice has been issued under Section 35(3) by Police Inspector (Law and Order) Dnyaneshwar Awhad, officials said.

