 Satara Doctor Suicide: Family Meets Manoj Jarange, Demands Immediate SIT Probe
Satara Doctor Suicide: Family Meets Manoj Jarange, Demands Immediate SIT Probe

A few days ago, Manoj Jarange had personally visited the doctor’s village to console the grieving family. At that time, he had assured them of his full support until justice was delivered

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, November 06, 2025, 07:18 PM IST
article-image
Satara Doctor Suicide: Family Meets Manoj Jarange, Demands Immediate SIT Probe | File Photo

The family members of the deceased young woman doctor, who died by suicide at Phaltan in Satara district, met the Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange at Antarwali-Sarati in Ambad tehsil of Jalna district on Wednesday afternoon, expressing frustration over the delay in the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

A few days ago, Jarange had personally visited the doctor’s village to console the grieving family. At that time, he had assured them of his full support until justice was delivered. He had also contacted the Chief Minister’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the phone to follow up on the issue.

The Chief Minister’s OSD had informed Jarange that while an IPS-rank woman officer had been appointed to oversee the investigation, the SIT had not yet been constituted. The doctor’s family, however, had firmly demanded the immediate formation of an SIT.

On Wednesday, citing the government’s inaction, the family once again met Jarange to reiterate their demand. During the meeting, Jarange called the Chief Minister’s OSD again and inquired about the delay.

