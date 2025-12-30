Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says Divisional Commissioner Papalkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Mukhya Mantri Baliraja Shet Panad Rasta scheme to construct roads to farmers’ fields should be implemented across the entire division in a planned, time-bound and effective manner. Planning should ensure that roads to farms are constructed before the rainy season,” directed Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar.

A review meeting was held at the district collectorate to ensure effective implementation of the Chief Minister’s Baliraja Shet Panad Rasta programme and to decide the work process. District Collector Deelip Swami, Latur Collector Varsha Thakur, Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile, ZP CEO Ankit, Hingoli Collector Vivek Gaikwad, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, heads of concerned departments and others were present.

In his introductory speech, Swami said farmers face severe inconvenience while reaching their farms. There are several hurdles in constructing farm roads. Hence, a proper plan should be implemented for executing the scheme, he said.

Dr Anant Gavhne made a presentation on the implementation of the programme.

Papalkar further said that clearing farm roads and panad roads would help in rural development. Disputes and quarrels related to roads would reduce after the implementation of the scheme. The works should be completed in stages and in a time-bound manner so that they are finished before the rainy season, he said.

Praveena Kannadkar conducted the proceedings of the meeting and proposed a vote of thanks.