 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says Divisional Commissioner Papalkar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says Divisional Commissioner Papalkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says Divisional Commissioner Papalkar

A review meeting was held at the district collectorate to ensure the effective implementation of the Chief Minister’s Baliraja Shet Panad Rasta programme and to decide the work process

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says Divisional Commissioner Papalkar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Mukhya Mantri Baliraja Shet Panad Rasta scheme to construct roads to farmers’ fields should be implemented across the entire division in a planned, time-bound and effective manner. Planning should ensure that roads to farms are constructed before the rainy season,” directed Divisional Commissioner Jeetendra Papalkar.

A review meeting was held at the district collectorate to ensure effective implementation of the Chief Minister’s Baliraja Shet Panad Rasta programme and to decide the work process. District Collector Deelip Swami, Latur Collector Varsha Thakur, Nanded Collector Rahul Kardile, ZP CEO Ankit, Hingoli Collector Vivek Gaikwad, Additional District Collector Sambhajirao Adkune, Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, heads of concerned departments and others were present.

Read Also
New Year To Bring Much-Needed Respite For Punekars As Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro, Mumbai-Pune...
article-image

In his introductory speech, Swami said farmers face severe inconvenience while reaching their farms. There are several hurdles in constructing farm roads. Hence, a proper plan should be implemented for executing the scheme, he said.

Dr Anant Gavhne made a presentation on the implementation of the programme.

FPJ Shorts
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 30, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: December 30, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Prestige Tuesday Weekly Draw
New Year's Eve 2025: Check What's Open, What's Closed In Mumbai
New Year's Eve 2025: Check What's Open, What's Closed In Mumbai
Mumbai Bus Tragedy: BEST Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Bhandup Accident Victims, Orders Inquiry
Mumbai Bus Tragedy: BEST Announces ₹2 Lakh Aid For Families Of Bhandup Accident Victims, Orders Inquiry
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹40 Crore, Gold And Foreign Currency In 1 Week
Mumbai Airport Customs Seize Hydroponic Weed Worth ₹40 Crore, Gold And Foreign Currency In 1 Week

Papalkar further said that clearing farm roads and panad roads would help in rural development. Disputes and quarrels related to roads would reduce after the implementation of the scheme. The works should be completed in stages and in a time-bound manner so that they are finished before the rainy season, he said.

Read Also
Pune: BJP–Shiv Sena Alliance Collapses 2.5 Hours Before Nominations Deadline; Cracks Form In...
article-image

Praveena Kannadkar conducted the proceedings of the meeting and proposed a vote of thanks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Is Amol Balwadkar? BJP Leader Joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP After Ticket Denial For Pune Civic Polls

Who Is Amol Balwadkar? BJP Leader Joins Ajit Pawar’s NCP After Ticket Denial For Pune Civic Polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ensure Timely, Planned Implementation of Farm Road Scheme, Says...

Nashik: Ashish Nahar Re-Elected Unopposed As NIMA President, Industrial Growth Roadmap Unveiled

Nashik: Ashish Nahar Re-Elected Unopposed As NIMA President, Industrial Growth Roadmap Unveiled

Jalgaon: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Finalised At Last Minute; BJP 46, Shiv Sena 23, NCP 6

Jalgaon: Mahayuti Seat-Sharing Finalised At Last Minute; BJP 46, Shiv Sena 23, NCP 6

Thailand’s Royal Monk Jaysaro Launches Dhamma Yatra In Rural Buldhana

Thailand’s Royal Monk Jaysaro Launches Dhamma Yatra In Rural Buldhana