 Nashik: Ashish Nahar Re-Elected Unopposed As NIMA President, Industrial Growth Roadmap Unveiled
Nashik: The Annual General Meeting and the election of the new Managing Committee of the Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) were held at NIMA House, Satpur. In this meeting, Ashish Nahar was unanimously re-elected unopposed as President of NIMA.

At the beginning of the meeting, NIMA President Ashish Nahar welcomed the members and presented a detailed annual review of his tenure. After the new Managing Committee assumed charge in February 2025, the team formulated a five-point agenda aimed at accelerating industrial growth in Nashik. This included bringing mega projects to Nashik, operationalising the CPRI laboratory, establishing a permanent industrial exhibition centre in Nashik, expediting the proposed Dry Port in Niphad taluka, and developing a Defence Hub. A detailed roadmap was prepared, and work has commenced accordingly.

Nahar expressed confidence that once these infrastructure facilities are developed, Nashik will undoubtedly emerge as one of the country’s leading destinations for industrial growth.

In his address, he assured that NIMA will continue to work tirelessly for the development of entrepreneurs and for the overall growth of Nashik and North Maharashtra, in collaboration with all office-bearers, members, affiliated industrial and trade associations, public representatives, and various government departments.

Former NIMA Presidents Vivek Gogate, Ramesh Vaishya, D. G. Joshi, Madhukar Brahmankar, Mangesh Patankar, Sanjeev Narang, Ravi Verma, Manish Kothari, along with former Maharashtra Chamber President Santosh Mandalecha and a large number of entrepreneurs, were present at the meeting. The re-election has been widely welcomed.

