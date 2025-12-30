New Year To Bring Much-Needed Respite For Punekars As Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro, Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link Set To Open In March 2026 | File Photo

The New Year, particularly March 2026, is set to bring much-needed respite to the residents of Pune with the opening of Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro and the Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s missing link.

Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro

According to assurances given by Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase, the Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro line will become operational by March 2026.

The 23.3 km elevated line, which is approximately 90% complete, is on track to meet this deadline, he added.

Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro line is set to have 23 stations: Megapolis Circle, Embassy Quadron Business Park, Dohler, Infosys Phase II, Wipro Phase II, Pall India, Shivaji Chowk, Hinjawadi, Wakad Chowk, Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ram Nagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon, Baner, Krushi Anusadhan, Sakal Nagar, University, RBI, Agriculture College, Shivajinagar, and Civil Court are the planned stations, with the depot located in Mann village.

The opening of this line is likely to solve the traffic problem in the areas of Baner, Balewadi and Hinjawadi.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link

The existing Mumbai-Pune Expressway section from Khopoli exit to Kusgaon, which spans 19.8 km, passes through Lonavala. However, the narrow road and tourist overflow have been causing traffic chaos. Hence, to cut the distance and reduce traffic, the missing link project was undertaken. This will help reduce the distance to 13.3 km by cutting across the hill through two tunnels, 8.9 km and 1.7 km long, respectively.

Reportedly, the work on the missing link is now in its final stages. According to an MSRDC officer, the deadline of March 2026 will be achieved.