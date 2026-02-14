Pune Municipal Corporation Selects Members For Various Committees & Departments – Here's The Full List

Pune: Members were selected for the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) standing committee on Friday (13th February). Along with that, members of other committees and departments were also selected.
Soon, the chairman and leaders of these committees will be elected. These key committees will lead the civic body to a better future, which the citizens hope for.
The elections for the Pune Civic Body happened on 15th January 2026, and the results were declared on 16th January. Out of 165 total seats across 41 wards, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to get a comfortable majority of 119 seats.
The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) came a distant second with 26 seats. The Indian National Congress managed 15 seats in Pune. NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) won three, while Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and an independent candidate won one seat each.
With the general body formation expected to finish by next month, these members will lead Pune’s civic body in it.
Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, the PMC functions through a "deliberative" wing (elected councillors) and an "executive" wing (the Commissioner).
The law specifies certain statutory committees that must be formed to manage specific city affairs. While the corporation can create several "Special Committees" (like for Sports or Law), there are four primary statutory bodies that hold the most legal weight. They are the standing committee, the city improvement committee, the education committee, and the women's and child welfare committee.
The following are the committees and their full members:
- Standing Committee:
1) Rupali Dinesh Dhadawe
2) Kalinda Murlidhar Punde
3) Jayashree Satyavan Bhumkar
4) Vishal Gorakh Dhanawade
5) Ratnamala Dandeep Satav
6) Prachi Ashish Alhat
7) Shrinath Yashwant Bhimale
8) Mayuri Rahul Kokate
9) Dr Dada Kodare
10) Vrushali Sunil Kamathe
11) Nisha Sachin Manvatkar
12) Sandeep Balasaheb Beldare
13) Amol Ratan Balwadkar
14) Vaishali Sunil Bankar
15) Suhas Vijay Tingare
16) Prashant Sudam Jagtap
- City Improvement Committee:
1) Maruti Shivaji Tupe
2) Dr Shreyas Pritam Khandve
3) Kishore Vishnu Dhayarkar
4) Shrikant Shashikant Jagtap
5) Sapana Anand Chhajed
6) Mrunal Pandurang Kamble
7) Swapnali Nitin Pandit
8) Punit Shrikant Joshi
9) Smita Padmakar Waste
10) Subhash Murlidhar Nanekar
11) Swapnil Devram Dudhane
12) Ajit Dattatraya Ghule
13) Rafiq Abdul Rahim Shaikh
- Education Committee:
1) Arun Bhagwan Rajwade
2) Atul Narayan Tarawade
3) Aishwarya Atul Patil
4) Nivedita Gajanan Ekbote
5) Manisha Sandeep Butala
6) Sarika Amit Ghule
7) Vrushali Anand Rithe
8) Komal Sarang Nawale
9) Vina Rajesh Ghosh
10) Kunal Shailesh Tilak
11) Harshavardhan Deepak Mankar
12) Sheetal Ajay Sawant
13) Arvind Tukaram Shinde
- Women & Child Welfare Committee:
1) Ujjwala Subhash Jangale
2) Alpana Ganesh Warpe
3) Archana Tushar Patil
4) Komal Samir Shendkar
5) Tanvi Prashant Divekar
6) Bhakti Ajit Gaikwad
7) Rohini Sudhir Chimate
8) Jyoti Kishore Gosavi
9) Aishwarya Samrat Thorat
10) Jyotsana Jagannath Kulkarni
11) Surekha Chandrakant Kawade
12) Priya Shivaji Gadade
13) Ashwini Daniel Landge
- Naming Committee:
1) Shailaja Arun Bhosale
2) Sunil Namdev Pandey
3) Sayali Ramesh Wanjale
4) Ashwini Rahul Bhandare
5) Rupali Sachin Pawar
6) Ramdas Dattatraya Dabhade
7) Khandu Satish Londhe
8) Vivek Mahadev Yadav
9) Ujjwala Ganesh Yadav
10) Pallavi Chandrashekhar Jawale
11) Ganesh Bugaji Kalyankar
12) Shweta Sachin Ghule
13) Vaishali Nagnath Bhalerao
- Sports Committee:
1) Apoorv Dattatraya Khade
2) Kishore Uttam Dhanawade
3) Sai Prashant Thopate
4) Tejashree Mahesh Pawale
5) Narayan Mohan Galande
6) Reshma Santosh Barate
7) Sneha Namdev Malwade
8) Dinesh Mahadev Mathwad
9) Vyankoji Maruti Khopade
10) Mahesh Vilas Awale
11) Gaurav Ganesh Ghule
12) Pratik Prakash Kadam
13) Kashif Phakrul Syed
- Law Committee:
1) Archana Amit Jagtap
2) Harshada Shantanu Bhosale
3) Siddhi Avinash Shilimkar
4) Swarada Gaurav Bapat
5) Adv. Mitali Kuldeep Sawalekar
6) Pooja Anil Panchal
7) Payal Viraj Tupe
8) Shailjeet Jaywant Bansode
9) Haridas Krushna Charwad
10) Varsha Bhimrao Sathe
11) Rekha Chandrakant Tingare
12) Smita Sudhir Kondhare
13) Adv. Sahil Shivaji Kedari