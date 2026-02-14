Sharad Pawar Health Update: NCP-SP Chief To Be Discharged Today From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic | ANI File Photo

On Saturday morning, Dr Purvez Grant, Chief Cardiologist, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Ruby Hall Clinic, said that NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar would be discharged from the hospital today.

"Mr Pawar is in good health and has recovered well. He will be discharged today. The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements. The hospital extends its best wishes for his continued well-being," read Dr Grant's statement.

Pawar was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic on February 9. His daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

The Baramati MP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Pawar's other vital parameters are normal. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar provided an update on Sharad Pawar's health, stating that the senior leader is in good health.

"Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai," he told reporters.