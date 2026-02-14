VIDEO: NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic, Waves To Supporters Outside Hospital | Video Screengrab

NCP-SP president Sharad Pawar was discharged from Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Saturday.

While coming out of the hospital in a wheelchair, the 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP waved to his supporters and well-wishers who had gathered outside.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pawar was brought to the private hospital on February 9 from his residence in Baramati after he complained of difficulty in breathing and a persistent cough.

Dr Purvez Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman & managing trustee of the hospital, said that Pawar is in good health and has recovered well.

"The medical team has advised him to take adequate rest for a few days, following which he may gradually resume his routine work and public engagements," the doctor added.

Earlier, Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, said that he developed chest congestion and will need a five-day course of antibiotics.

The Baramati MP said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Pawar's other vital parameters are normal. "Baba has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart," she said.

Meanwhile, NCP-SP MLA Rohit Pawar provided an update on Sharad Pawar's health, stating that the senior leader is in good health.

"Sharad Pawar's health is very good right now. His tests have been done there. He has not been kept in the ICU. He has been kept in a private room there. He doesn't need any support there right now. Once the reports come, it will be decided whether he will be kept in Pune or Mumbai," he told reporters.