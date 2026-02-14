Pune: BJP Corporator Shrinath Bhimale Likely To Be Named PMC Standing Committee Chairman | Facebook

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator Shrinath Bhimale is likely to be named as the Standing Committee chairman of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Earlier, Bhimale and Ganesh Bidkar were contenders for the mayoral post. However, the position was reserved for a woman from the general category, so the saffron party chose Manjusha Nagpure, whereas Bidkar was appointed as the Leader of the House, leaving Bhimale poised to head the Standing Committee.

Bhimale, a senior BJP leader in Pune, was also in the running for the post of party chief in Pune. However, the BJP kept its faith in Dheeraj Ghate, asking him to continue his term. Bhimale was also keen on contesting the Assembly polls from Parvati, but backed out of the contest after intervention from senior leaders.

Meanwhile, the other BJP corporators in the Standing Committee include Rupali Dhadve, Kalinda Punde, Jayashree Bhumkar, Vishal Dhanwade, Prachi Alhat, Dada Kodre, Mayuri Kokate, Vrushali Kamathe, Sandeep Beldare, and Ratnamala Satav. The NCP representatives include Amol Balwadkar, Vaishali Bankar, and Suhas Tingre, while the Congress chose Prashant Jagtap.

Importance of a Standing Committee:

- The Standing Committee acts as the key financial and administrative decision-making body of a municipal corporation.

- It approves budgets, expenditure, and tenders, ensuring control over public funds.

- The committee also monitors and regulates the day-to-day functioning of civic departments.

- It ensures faster decision-making compared to the full general body.

- The standing committee plays a crucial role in policy implementation and project execution.

- It exercises checks and balances on the mayor, municipal commissioner and administration.

- The committee helps maintain financial discipline and accountability.

- It facilitates effective governance by addressing urgent civic matters promptly.

- It also influences development priorities and allocation of resources.

- The standing committee serves as a bridge between elected representatives and the civic administration.