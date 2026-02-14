Medha Kulkarni Urges Amit Shah To Help Pahalgam Terror Attack Victim’s Daughter From Pune Get Government Job | X/@Medha_kulkarni

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday and said that she met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to provide a government job to Asawari Jagdale, the daughter of Santosh Jagdale, who was killed in a dastardly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22 last year.

Kulkarni wrote in Marathi, “The family of late Santosh Jagdale of Pune, who lost his life in the Pahalgam attack, is still recovering from that grief. As the promise made to include his daughter, Asawari, in government service has not been fulfilled yet, Mrs Jagdale and Asawari had come to meet me a few days ago.”

“I met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to inform the Maharashtra Government regarding Asawari’s government service. He listened to the matter concerning Asawari’s future with great sensitivity and assured that he would look into it immediately. In this meeting, some important issues related to cooperative banks were also discussed,” she added.

According to Kulkarni, Asawari is academically well qualified, having completed an MBA in human resources management and a BSc in computer science.

Reportedly, the family was assured an appointment to a Class-II administrative officer post (General Administration Department). However, the state government is yet to do the needful.